Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Fawn L. Bear, 24, of Elko was arrested July 15, 2022, at Southside Elementary School for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

--

Jacob A. Howlett, 20, of Orem, Utah was arrested July 16, 2022, at West Wendover Boulevard and Frontage Road 459 for attempted possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Maceo M. Johnston, 24, of Elko was arrested July 17, 2022, at 546 12th St. on a felony warrant for statutory sexual seduction by a person 21 or older, and assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $30,000

--

Jamie R. Moore, 46, of Elko was arrested July 17, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and Corral Lane for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and safety belt violation. $20,075

--

Jacob N. Taylor, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested July 16, 2022, at Fifth and River streets on a felony warrant for grand larceny of a gun. Bail: $20,000

--

Crystal M. Goldstein, 38, of Treasure Island, California was arrested July 18, 2022 on Interstate 80 for obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without consent, felony possession of a controlled substance, and fugitive felon from another state.

--

Nicholas T. Jones, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested July 18, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. on a felony warrant for coercion domestic violence with threat or use of physical force, and domestic battery. Bail: $23,140

--

Valentin Pedraza, 23, of West Wendover was arrested July 19, 2022, on West Wendover Boulevard for violating a stalking-harassment temporary protective order. Bail: $2,500

--

Skylar J. Eldridge, 28, of Elko was arrested July 20, 2022, at the parole and probation office in Elko for violation of probation.

--

Celina Lievanos, 40, of Elko was arrested July 20, 2022, at 398 Hot Springs Road on a felony bench warrant. Bail: $20,000

--

Quincy P. Dolezal, 26, of Reno was arrested July 21, 2022, at the state parole and probation office in Elko for violation of probation.

--

Nathaniel B. Reichert, 30, of San Jose, California was arrested July 22, 2022, at 2065 Idaho St. for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Jorge L. Samora, 36, of Wells was arrested July 21, 2022, at the Rest Inn for violation of probation, felony possession of a controlled substance, and petit larceny.