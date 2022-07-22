 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Police Log

Fawn L. Bear, 24, of Elko was arrested July 15, 2022, at Southside Elementary School for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

--

Jacob A. Howlett, 20, of Orem, Utah was arrested July 16, 2022, at West Wendover Boulevard and Frontage Road 459 for attempted possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Maceo M. Johnston, 24, of Elko was arrested July 17, 2022, at 546 12th St. on a felony warrant for statutory sexual seduction by a person 21 or older, and assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $30,000

--

Jamie R. Moore, 46, of Elko was arrested July 17, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and Corral Lane for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and safety belt violation. $20,075

--

Jacob N. Taylor, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested July 16, 2022, at Fifth and River streets on a felony warrant for grand larceny of a gun. Bail: $20,000

--

Crystal M. Goldstein, 38, of Treasure Island, California was arrested July 18, 2022 on Interstate 80 for obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without consent, felony possession of a controlled substance, and fugitive felon from another state.

--

Nicholas T. Jones, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested July 18, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. on a felony warrant for coercion domestic violence with threat or use of physical force, and domestic battery. Bail: $23,140

--

Valentin Pedraza, 23, of West Wendover was arrested July 19, 2022, on West Wendover Boulevard for violating a stalking-harassment temporary protective order. Bail: $2,500

--

Skylar J. Eldridge, 28, of Elko was arrested July 20, 2022, at the parole and probation office in Elko for violation of probation.

--

Celina Lievanos, 40, of Elko was arrested July 20, 2022, at 398 Hot Springs Road on a felony bench warrant. Bail: $20,000

--

Quincy P. Dolezal, 26, of Reno was arrested July 21, 2022, at the state parole and probation office in Elko for violation of probation.

--

Nathaniel B. Reichert, 30, of San Jose, California was arrested July 22, 2022, at 2065 Idaho St. for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Jorge L. Samora, 36, of Wells was arrested July 21, 2022, at the Rest Inn for violation of probation, felony possession of a controlled substance, and petit larceny.

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

