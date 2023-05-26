Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Timothy J. Baggott Sr., 53, of Carbondale, Illinois was arrested May 21, 2023, at 1111 Idaho St. for possession of stolen vehicle. Baggott was additionally arrested May 22 on Interstate 80 for possession of a stolen vehicle, and booked at the jail on a charge of grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $60,000

--

Laura L. Brown, 55, of Sun Valley was arrested May 19, 2023, at Chris and Argent avenues for conspiracy to commit a non-felony crime. Bail: $2,500

--

Jeffrey D. Huff, 34, of Elko was arrested May 21, 2023, at 507 Scott Road for possessing a gun by a prohibited person, discharging a gun or other weapon where persons might be endangered, and intimidating a public official or others. Bail: $25,000

--

Dexter K. Rockwell, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested May 19, 2023, at South Fork Road and Hylton Drive for third-offense DUI, driving with a suspended driver’s license, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $21,850

--

Chancy K. Yates, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested May 19, 2023, at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for possessing a dangerous weapon or fake by incarcerated person. Escape by a felony prisoner, damaging jail property, and resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon not a firearm. Bail: $230,000

--

Nathan R. Cortez, 18, of Elko was arrested May 22, 2023, at the Elko Police Station for assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a gun where persons might be endangered. Bail: $22,500

--

Alexander Perez, 54, of Wendover, Utah was arrested May 23, 2023, at the KOA Campground for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

--

John P. Stratz, 32, of Elko was arrested May 22, 2023, at Elko District Court on a Nevada prison hold.

--

Daniel J. Aguilar, 29, of Elko was arrested May 23, 2023, on a felony warrant for conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act and three counts of selling/transferring or attempting to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $250,000

--

Courtney L. Smith, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested May 23, 2023, at 192 Spring Creek Parkway for battery on a protected person. Bail: $2,500

--

Shawn L. West, 54, of Carlin was arrested May 23, 2023, at 811 Cedar St. in Carlin for domestic battery with deadly weapon by strangulation, coercion with force or threat of force, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $35,640

--

Aaron F. Bloomfield, 40, of Wells was arrested May 24, 2023, for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Warren E. Montgomery, 54, of Spring Creek was arrested May 24, 2023, at 406 Merino Drive for felony child endangerment and domestic battery. Bail: $28,140

--

Dakota L. Brock, 29, of Elko was arrested May 25, 2023, at 222 Rolling Hills Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Joice K. Romaine, 30, of Crescent Valley was arrested May 25, 2023, at 222 Rolling Hills Drive on a felony warrant for conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act, and selling, transferring or attempting to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $150,000

--

Christopher Teeter, 38, of Elko was arrested May 25, 2023, at 505 Copper St. on a felony warrant for two counts of child abuse or neglect. Bail: $200,000

--

Michael J. Tognarelli, 40, of Carlin was arrested May 26, 2023, at 185 Idaho St. for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and for destroying or concealing evidence. Bail: $12,500

--

Monique R. Valdez, 27, of Elko was arrested May 26, 2023, at 185 Idaho St. for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and for destroying or concealing evidence. Bail: $12,500