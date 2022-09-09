Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Jushelle M. Bauer, 47, of Elko was arrested Sept. 5, 2022, at Hot Springs Road and Idaho Street for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Willow M. Books, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 4, 2022, at 341 Gypsum Place for lewdness committed by person over 18 with child younger than 16, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor or neglect of a minor. Bail: $251,140

Hailey E. Johnson, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 3, 2022, at Elko Motor Company for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Kori H. Johnson, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 4, 2022, at 331 Oakmont Drive for two felony counts of child abuse or neglect. Bail: $200,000

Trina L. Long, 42, of Elko was arrested Sept. 2, 2022, at Indian View Heights Drive and Feather Way for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to obey stop sign. Bail: $5,000

Jessica A. Rattazzi, 33, of Elko was arrested Sept. 2, 2022, at 171 Bullion Road for attempted burglary of a motor vehicle and attempt to make a false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,000

Ramon Rivera Jr., 45, of Winnemucca was arrested Sept. 3, 2022, at 12th and River streets for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $1,000

Wesley A. Spring, 37, of Elko was arrested Sept. 4, 2022, at 651 Bullion Road for felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $1,000

Tyler E. Vance, 35, of Elko was arrested Sept. 5, 2022, at 2130 Sierra Drive for sexual assault against a child younger than 16, and open or gross lewdness. Bail: $505,000. Vance was also booked Sept. 6 for battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm, gross misdemeanor battery on a protected person, and two counts of resisting a public officer. Bail: $42,280

Douglas W. Winberg, 37, of Elko was arrested Sept. 5, 2022, at Hot Springs Road and Idaho Street for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $2,000

Gregory P. Boyle, 32, of Elko was arrested Sept. 6, 2022, on Indian View Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance, four counts of drug paraphernalia, petit larceny, and apprehending, detaining or importing an animal or fowl. Bail: $8,815

Joseph A. Morris, 32, of Spokane, Washington was arrested Sept. 6, 2022, in Spokane on a felony warrant for possessing ID for false status, occupation or license; three counts of obtaining a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent; and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $30,000

Kristopher D. Bennett, 35, of Elko was arrested Sept. 7, 2022, on Last Chance Road on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

John W. Huber, 27, of Battle Mountain was arrested Sept. 7, 2022, in the 100 block of Idaho Street for felony possession of a controlled substance and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Kaylah S. Harris, 27, of Henderson was arrested Sept. 8, 2022, at White Pine County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Jennifer P. Hyde, 29, of Elko was arrested Sept. 9, 2022, at 1111 Idaho St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Matthew L. Moultrie, 32, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of South Fifth Street for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $10,000