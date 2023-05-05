James C. Adams, 46, of Elko was arrested April 29, 2023, at Sixth and Pine streets on a bench warrant and for violation of conditions of parole.

Cecilia G. Alonzo, 35, of Elko was arrested April 30, 2023, at Eighth and Commercial streets for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000

Kristopher D. Bennett, 35, of Kearns, Utah was arrested April 28, 2023, on a bench warrant. Bail: $10,000

Kayla M. Harrelson, 231, of Elko was arrested April 29, 2023, at 485 S. Fifth St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Sarkis Meguerditchian, 43, of Murray, Utah was arrested April 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Henry M. Pinnell, 45, of Carlin was arrested April 28, 2023, at the Peacock Bar for attempted assault on a protected person. Bail: $2,500

Kenneth C. Rebic Jr., 42, of Buhl, Idaho was arrested April 29, 2023, on U.S. Highway 93 for driving under the influence with prior felony DUI, resisting a public officer and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $21,335

Armando Sanchez, 26, of Elko was arrested April 29, 2023, at 5748 Teton Ave. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, child endangerment, felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.

Omar Soriano Trujillo, 22, of West Wendover was arrested April 28, 2023, at Elko County Jail for preventing or dissuading a person from testifying.

Jaymz T. Quintana, 28, of Elko was arrested April 27, 2023, at the parole and probation office for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Robert S. Comer, 41, of Elko was arrested May 2, 2023, at 3159 College Court for coercion with force or threat of force, and domestic battery. Bail: $8,140

Tessa R. Patchett, 31, of Elko was arrested May 3, 2023, at Elko Inn for felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,000

Robert R. Burns, 41, of Spring Creek was arrested May 3, 2023, at 485 S. Fifth St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentenced.

Andrew J. Hockenberry, 28, of Carlin was arrested May 4, 2023, at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for luring a child or mentally ill person to engage in sex. Bail: $100,000

Andrea L. Peebles, 40, of West Wendover was arrested May 4, 2023, at Idaho Street and VFW Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000