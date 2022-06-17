Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Michael I. Blake, 33, of Fresno, California was arrested June 12, 2022, at Walmart for felony possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny, and stolen property. Bail: $7,280

--

Patrick D. Howard, 39, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested June 10, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. on four felony counts of committing a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment.

--

Ashton R. Moses, 24, of Sandy, Utah was arrested June 12, 2022, at Salt Lake County Jail on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Luke L. Zataray, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested June 10, 2022, at 857 Spring Valley Parkway on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner, and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $65,000

--

Britanee M. Lacombe, 30, of Elko was arrested June 15, 2020, at Lamoille Highway and Colt Drive for burglary of a motor vehicle. Bail: $5,000

--

Harlan S. Arnett Jr., 29, of Markleeville, California was arrested June 15, 2022, at 1650 Buckskin Drive for two counts of fugitive felon from another state.

--

Jeffrey L. Jerome, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested June 16, 2022, at 11th and Silver streets for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

--

Alexander K. Dave-Decker, 32, of Elko was arrested June 17, 2022, at 550 12th St. for violation of probation and felony possession of a controlled substance.

--

Bryant W. Donahue, 34, of Elko was arrested June 16, 2022, at 642 Elm St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Rhiannon N. Junker, 33, of Elko was arrested June 16, 2022, at Elko County Jail for violation of probation.

--

Roy A. Sam, 40, of Elko was arrested June 16, 2022, at 642 Elm St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and driver disobeying peace officer. Bail: $11,140

--

Tyrone G. Taylor, 47, of Elko was arrested June 16, 2022, at 4650 Hamilton Stage Road for battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm, resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon not a firearm, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $15,355

--

Eric W. Whitney, 30, of Elko was arrested June 17, 2022, at 550 12th St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0