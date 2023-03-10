Eric M. Cabibi, 24, of Elko was arrested March 3, 2023, at 2500 Alta Vista Drive for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $50,000

Christian J. Gonzalez, 31, of Elko was arrested March 5, 2023, at 340 Commercial St. for attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance, furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $13,140

John T. Matticks III, 64, of Elko was arrested March 3, 2023, at 265 S. Second St. for battery on a protected person, domestic battery and resisting a public officer. Bail: $3,000

Benjamin J. Thompson, 35, of Carlin was arrested March 5, 2023, at 1165 Jennings Way for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, three third-offense felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession to sell a controlled substance, owning a gun by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and resisting a public officer with a firearm. Bail: $80,000.

Stephanie T. Wolfson, 50, of Elko was arrested March 5, 2023, at 1297 Cherrywood Drive for felony child endangerment, domestic battery, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $24,280

Jarrett T. Beckner, 26, of Fallon was arrested March 7, 2023, at Churchill County Jail on a felony warrant for obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent, forgery, petit larceny, and failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $21,140

Xander T. Meisch, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested March 7, 2023, at Discount Liquor on two counts of fugitive felon from another state.

Michael L. Doser, 22, of Wells was arrested March 9, 2023, at 12th Street and Clarkson Drive for second-offense driving under the influence, and violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence.

Jay L. Jim, 39, of Reno was arrested March 9, 2023, at Spruce Road and Meadow Ridge Drive for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Justin J. Little, 40, was arrested March 9, 2023, at Samaritan House for fugitive felon from another state.