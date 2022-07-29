Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Lionel F. Diaz, 45, of Elko was arrested July 23, 2022, at South Fork for violation of probation, intimidating public officer or others with threat of force, battery on a protected person, reckless driving disregarding safety, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and driving without a driver’s license.

--

Doris L. Free, 66, of Elko was arrested July 24, 2022 on Idaho Street for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Joshua D. Gonzales, 30, of Elko was arrested July 22, 2022, for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Thomas L. Jackson, 49, of Elko was arrested July 23, 2022, at Keppler and Skyline drives for destroying the property of another. Bail: $2,500

--

Jeremy D. Mathias, 41, of Marana, Arizona was arrested July 25, 2022, at 614 Fir St. in Carlin on a felony warrant for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, aiming a gun at a person, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $24,780

--

Jaymz T. Quintana, 27, of Elko was arrested July 22, 2022, at Elko Police Department for three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Eric W. Whitney, 30, of Elko was arrested July 23, 2022, at 548 Commercial St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Robert D. Williams, 34, of San Diego was arrested July 23, 2022, on Interstate 80 for driving without a driver’s license, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and possessing a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,310

--

Colton L. Childers, 24, of Carlin was arrested July 26, 2022, at 1412 Chestnut St. for felony child abuse or neglect, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Jeremy L. Jarvis, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested July 25, 2022, at 503 Tiffany Drive on six counts of felony child abuse or neglect and two counts of domestic battery. Bail: $606,280

--

Mercedes C. Martinez, 28, of Carlin was arrested July 26, 2022, at 1412 Chestnut St. for felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $25,000

--

Nicole L. Wanger, 35, of Salt Lake City was arrested July 25, 2022, at the McDonald’s parking lot in West Wendover for third-offense possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic device, and attempted possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $24,380

--

Ryan Cowles, 38, of Elko was arrested July 26, 2022, at Fourth and Court streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Gloria A. Westfall, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested July 26, 2022, at 7241 Smith Creek Road on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and for taking or possessing a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Bail: $42,500

--

Maritza R. Rodriguez, 42, of West Wendover was arrested July 27, 2022, at 533 Silver Ave. for fugitive felon from another state, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property.

--

Carlo N. Cameau, 38, of Elko was arrested July 28, 2022, at 215 Bluffs Ave. for indecent or obscene exposure, driving under the influence, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $3,995

--

Alexander Perez, 53, of Wendover, Utah was arrested July 28, 2022, at 1020 N. Florence Way for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000