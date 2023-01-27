Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Enrique A. Franco, 38, of Elko was arrested Jan. 23, 2023, at 5th Gear Powersports for burglary of a motor vehicle, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, destroying or injuring real or personal property, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $66,140

--

Michael D. Hathaway, 41, of Delta, Utah was arrested Jan. 23, 2023, for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Michael D. Belcher, 30, of Carlin was arrested Jan. 23, 2023, at 3920 E. Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Torrance C. McKnight, 31, of Elko was arrested Jan. 23, 2023, at Idaho Street and Boyd Drive for possessing forged instruments or bills. Bail: $10,000

--

Rory R. Moe, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 23, 2023, at 726 Spring Creek Parkway for two counts of abuse of an old or vulnerable person and two counts of domestic battery. Bail: $10,280

--

Lee A. Amor, 42, of Grain Valley, Missouri was arrested Jan. 24, 2023, in Jackpot for felony possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence. Bail: $6,140

--

Jesse W. Avery, 29, of Elko was arrested Jan. 24, 2023, at 10th and Silver streets for possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000

--

Nichole A. Lane, 35, of Elko was arrested Jan. 24, 2023, at 1309 Idaho St. felony possession of a controlled substance, six counts of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner. Bail: $13,840

--

Jorden R. Rosecrans, 18, of Crescent Valley was arrested Jan. 25, 2023, at Motel 6 in Elko for home invasion with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting a public officer with a firearm. Bail: $130,000

--

Frank J. Mercado, 31, of Falls Church, Virginia was arrested Jan. 25, 2023, on Interstate 80 for possession of a controlled substance and selling, transporting or attempting to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

--

Christopher N. Ahlin, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 26, 2023, at 5762 Apache Ave. for drug paraphernalia, felony driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and parole violation.

--

Albaro A. Gonzalez, 39, of Elko was arrested Jan. 26, 2023, at 12th Street and Opal Drive for destroying the property of another. Bail: $2,500

--

Sandra K. Smith, 54, of Elko was arrested Jan. 26, 2023, in the Albertson’s parking lot for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.