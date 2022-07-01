 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Police Log

Taylor B. Nix, 28, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee was arrested June 25, 2022 at Fifth and Commercial streets for fugitive felon from another state.

--

David E. Owens, 36, of Elko was arrested June 24, 2022, at 325 Bullion Road for violation of probation.

--

Anthone K. Santarone, 52, of Spring Creek was arrested June 24, 2022, at 512 Morse Lane on a felony warrant for grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000

--

Ryan S. Flynn, 36, of Lamoille was arrested June 27, 2022, at Fifth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and allowing child abuse or neglect. Bail: $7,500

--

Trenton R. Whitehouse, 31, of Elko was arrested June 27, 2022, at Winger’s for attempted burglary of a motor vehicle. Bail: $5,000

--

Skylar J. Eldridge, 28, of Elko was arrested June 28, 2022, at the Nevada Parole and Probation Office for violation of probation.

--

Allen H. Mehlhaff, 38, of San Francisco was arrested June 28, 2022, on U.S. Highway 93 at Lages Junction for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $7,500

--

Dillon R. Papach, 32, of Elko was arrested June 28, 2022, at Walmart for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

--

Mitchell B. Remington, 19, of Battle Mountain was arrested June 28, 2022, on Interstate 80 for violation of probation; displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title; possessing one ounce or less of marijuana; license plates displayed improperly; driving without a driver’s license; failure to wear safety belt; and on a criminal justice detainer.

--

Cody D. Twitchell, 29, of Elko was arrested June 28, 2022, at Elko County Jail for fugitive from another state.

--

Norman D. Wasson, 38, of Elko was arrested June 28, 2022, at 177 W. Court St. for camping on public property and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,640

--

Daniel J. Aguilar, 28, of Elko was arrested June 30, 2022, at Ruby Valley Road and Harrison Drive for assaulting a first responder with a deadly weapon, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, destroying or concealing evidence, and reckless driving disregarding personal or property safety. Bail: $38,390

--

Todd L. Dixon, 52, of Elko was arrested June 29, 2022, at Dotty’s for burglary of a motor vehicle and grand larceny. Bail: $10,000

--

Michael M. Ventura, 37, of Elko was arrested June 29, 2022, at Dotty’s for burglary of a motor vehicle and grand larceny. Bail: $10,000

--

Steven A. Gomez, 39, of Elko was arrested June 30, 2022, at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Samuel R. Leivas, 50, of West Wendover was arrested June 30, 2022, at 1560 Eastline Road for assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with a public official by threat of force or violence, resisting a public officer, and fugitive felon from another state.

--

Anamaria Robles, 21, of Elko was arrested July 1, 2022, at Maverick Casino for violation of probation.

--

Rick M. Robles, 49, of Elko was arrested June 30, 2022, at 7176 Kayenta Drive on four counts of forgery, trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of child abuse or neglect, felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $245,640

--

Javier I. Silva, 41, of Elko was arrested June 30, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and Sunrise Drive for use or possession of a stun gun or device by a felon or fugitive, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $21,095

--

Amber M. Smith, 39, of Elko was arrested June 30, 2022, on Puccinelli Parkway for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

