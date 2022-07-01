Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Taylor B. Nix, 28, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee was arrested June 25, 2022 at Fifth and Commercial streets for fugitive felon from another state.

--

David E. Owens, 36, of Elko was arrested June 24, 2022, at 325 Bullion Road for violation of probation.

--

Anthone K. Santarone, 52, of Spring Creek was arrested June 24, 2022, at 512 Morse Lane on a felony warrant for grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000

--

Ryan S. Flynn, 36, of Lamoille was arrested June 27, 2022, at Fifth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and allowing child abuse or neglect. Bail: $7,500

--

Trenton R. Whitehouse, 31, of Elko was arrested June 27, 2022, at Winger’s for attempted burglary of a motor vehicle. Bail: $5,000

--

Skylar J. Eldridge, 28, of Elko was arrested June 28, 2022, at the Nevada Parole and Probation Office for violation of probation.

--

Allen H. Mehlhaff, 38, of San Francisco was arrested June 28, 2022, on U.S. Highway 93 at Lages Junction for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $7,500

--

Dillon R. Papach, 32, of Elko was arrested June 28, 2022, at Walmart for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

--

Mitchell B. Remington, 19, of Battle Mountain was arrested June 28, 2022, on Interstate 80 for violation of probation; displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title; possessing one ounce or less of marijuana; license plates displayed improperly; driving without a driver’s license; failure to wear safety belt; and on a criminal justice detainer.

--

Cody D. Twitchell, 29, of Elko was arrested June 28, 2022, at Elko County Jail for fugitive from another state.

--

Norman D. Wasson, 38, of Elko was arrested June 28, 2022, at 177 W. Court St. for camping on public property and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,640

--

Daniel J. Aguilar, 28, of Elko was arrested June 30, 2022, at Ruby Valley Road and Harrison Drive for assaulting a first responder with a deadly weapon, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, destroying or concealing evidence, and reckless driving disregarding personal or property safety. Bail: $38,390

--

Todd L. Dixon, 52, of Elko was arrested June 29, 2022, at Dotty’s for burglary of a motor vehicle and grand larceny. Bail: $10,000

--

Michael M. Ventura, 37, of Elko was arrested June 29, 2022, at Dotty’s for burglary of a motor vehicle and grand larceny. Bail: $10,000

--

Steven A. Gomez, 39, of Elko was arrested June 30, 2022, at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Samuel R. Leivas, 50, of West Wendover was arrested June 30, 2022, at 1560 Eastline Road for assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with a public official by threat of force or violence, resisting a public officer, and fugitive felon from another state.

--

Anamaria Robles, 21, of Elko was arrested July 1, 2022, at Maverick Casino for violation of probation.

--

Rick M. Robles, 49, of Elko was arrested June 30, 2022, at 7176 Kayenta Drive on four counts of forgery, trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of child abuse or neglect, felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $245,640

--

Javier I. Silva, 41, of Elko was arrested June 30, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and Sunrise Drive for use or possession of a stun gun or device by a felon or fugitive, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $21,095

--

Amber M. Smith, 39, of Elko was arrested June 30, 2022, on Puccinelli Parkway for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

