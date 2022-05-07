Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Travis R. Nichols, 25, of Reno was arrested May 1, 2022, at Fourth and River streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

Benjamin J. Thompson, 34, of Elko was arrested April 30, 2022, at Ninth and Douglas streets on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000. He was also arrested May 2, 2022, at Silver Street and Errecart Boulevard for conspiracy to commit criminal contempt. Bail: $2,500

Brandon J. Lennberg, 29, of Magna, Utah was arrested May 2, 2022, at Salt Lake County Jail on a felony warrant for two counts of theft. Bail: $15,000

Robert R, McEneny, 32, of Ryndon was arrested May 2, 2022, on Interstate 80 in Elko on a warrant for petty larceny, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and violation of probation.

Justin J. Oros, 29, of Elko was arrested May 3, 2022, at Silver Street and Errecart Boulevard for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Myranda J. Reich, 28, of Elko was arrested May 2, 2022, at Silver Street and Errecart Boulevard for violation of probation.

Danyel D. Seloom, 44, of West Wendover was arrested May 2, 2022, on a felony warrant for grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000

Tadessa R. Lessard, 28, of Elko was arrested May 3, 2022, at Fifth and Walnut streets for violation of probation.

Jesse D. Rinaldo, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested May 3, 2022, at 316 Dove Creek for violation of probation, resident operating vehicle without Nevada vehicle registration, and no proof of insurance.

Douglas R. Burkeybile, 61, of Wells was arrested May 5, 2022, at 340 Commercial St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and selling, transferring or attempting to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000

Richard D. Heig, 30, of Elko was arrested May 4, 2022, at Third and Cedar streets for and selling, transferring or attempting to sell a controlled substance; burglary of a business; and use of credit or debit card without consent. Bail: $45,000

Keikilani D. Joseph, 42, of Wells was arrested May 5, 2022, at 340 Commercial St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Michael K. Pohlabel, 62, of Elko was arrested May 4, 2022, at Third and Cedar streets for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

Breanna M. Vest, 28, of Elko was arrested May 5, 2022, at 895 W. Silver St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Fawn L. Bear, 24, of Elko was arrested May 5, 2022, at 2175 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Talon S. Jones, 29, of Fernley was arrested May 5, 2022, at Third and Commercial streets for battery on a protected person and resisting a public officer. Bail: $3,640

Javon J. Keester, 22, of Elko was arrested May 5, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000

Dion M. LaRue, 42, of Elko was arrested May 5, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

Katherine E. Zaval, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested May 5, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime.

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

