Angeleah Cryst, 32, of Twin Falls was arrested May 12, 2023, at a Jackpot casino for fugitive felon from another state. She was also booked May 16 on an additional charge of fugitive felon from another state.

Steven A. Gomez, 40, of Elko was arrested May 14, 2023, at 1170 Colt Drive for possessing stolen property and fugitive felon from another state.

Darian M. Hoover, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested May 12, 2023, at 1900 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Timothy J. Ferguson, 41, of Reno was arrested May 15, 2023, at 171 W. Silver St. for burglary of a business, grand larceny, obtaining money by false pretenses, 13 counts of forgery, eight counts of obtaining or possessing a credit card without cardholder’s consent, and six counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $230,000

Alex M. Knudson, 28, of Elko was arrested May 15, 2023, in the 100 block of Court Street alleyway for obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without owner’s consent, and fraud by authorized holder of credit or debit card. Bail: $10,000

Terrence D. Vittori, 29, of Layton, Utah was arrested May 15, 2023, on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000

Kurt C. Warner, 33, of West Valley, Utah was arrested May 15, 2023, in West Wendover on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $35,000

Amber R. Williams, 36, of Elko was arrested May 15, 2023, at 115 W. Adams St. for unlawful reentry of real property and trespassing. Bail: $2,695

Juan P. Flores Escareno, 24, of West Wendover was arrested May 16, 2023, at 556 Opal Way for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,925

Tosh D. Howe, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested at 172 Spring Creek Parkway on a felony warrant for home invasion, residential burglary, attempted kidnapping, and destroying the property of another. Bail: $255,000

Graydon A. Jolliff, 45, of Elko was arrested May 18, 2023, at 2324 Virginia Way for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Yvonne M. Meza, 53, of Spring Creek was arrested May 17, 2023, at 2503 Mountain City Highway for battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm. Bail: $50,000

Dustin F. Morgan, 30, was arrested May 18, 2023, at the Nugget Casino parking lot in West Wendover for fugitive felon from another state.

Tamara J. Reese-Tomten, 60, of Elko was arrested May 18, 2023, at 2324 Virginia Way for possession of stolen property, violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Monique R. Valdez, 27, of Elko was arrested May 17, 2023, at 540 S. Fifth St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, driving without a driver’s license, and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $11,030