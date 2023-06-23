Krystal Bird, 35, of Magna, Utah was arrested June 18, 2023, at Burger King in West Wendover for possession of stolen property, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $3,740

--

Sophia M. Garcia, 54, of Salt Lake City was arrested June 17, 2023, at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

--

Jesse R. Molina, 37, of Carlin was arrested June 16, 2023, for battery domestic violence with substantial bodily harm and battery domestic violence with prior felony conviction.

--

Joshua K. Neathery, 37, of Lehi, Utah was arrested June 16, 2023, at Fifth and Silver streets for fugitive felon from another state and operating an unregistered vehicle.

--

John R. Perkins, 40, of Oakland, California was arrested June 18, 2023, at Burger King in West Wendover for possession of stolen property, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, operating an unregistered vehicle, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $20, 025

--

Charles J. Poundstone, 29, of Rock Springs, Wyoming was arrested June 16, 2023, at Salt Lake County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Chase M. Venstra, 42, of Montello was arrested June 16, 2023, at Davis County Jail on a felony warrant for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person and coercion domestic violence with threat or use of physical force. Bail: $40,000

--

Robin Adams, 57, of Elko was arrested June 20, 2023, at 1400 Mountain City Highway for battery on a protected person and disturbing the peace. Bail: $5,355

--

Tony R. Norr, 52, of American Fork, Utah was arrested June 20, 2023, at 680 Wendover Blvd. for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,605

--

Dominick J. Palmer, 35, of Reno was arrested June 20, 2023, at the parole and probation office in Winnemucca for violation of probation.

--

Michael L. Doser, 22, of Wells was arrested June 22, 2023, at 340 Commercial St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

--

Brandon M. King, 30, of Elko was arrested June 22, 2023, in Las Vegas on a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000