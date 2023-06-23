Krystal Bird, 35, of Magna, Utah was arrested June 18, 2023, at Burger King in West Wendover for possession of stolen property, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $3,740
Sophia M. Garcia, 54, of Salt Lake City was arrested June 17, 2023, at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
Jesse R. Molina, 37, of Carlin was arrested June 16, 2023, for battery domestic violence with substantial bodily harm and battery domestic violence with prior felony conviction.
Joshua K. Neathery, 37, of Lehi, Utah was arrested June 16, 2023, at Fifth and Silver streets for fugitive felon from another state and operating an unregistered vehicle.
John R. Perkins, 40, of Oakland, California was arrested June 18, 2023, at Burger King in West Wendover for possession of stolen property, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, operating an unregistered vehicle, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $20, 025
Charles J. Poundstone, 29, of Rock Springs, Wyoming was arrested June 16, 2023, at Salt Lake County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Chase M. Venstra, 42, of Montello was arrested June 16, 2023, at Davis County Jail on a felony warrant for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person and coercion domestic violence with threat or use of physical force. Bail: $40,000
Robin Adams, 57, of Elko was arrested June 20, 2023, at 1400 Mountain City Highway for battery on a protected person and disturbing the peace. Bail: $5,355
Tony R. Norr, 52, of American Fork, Utah was arrested June 20, 2023, at 680 Wendover Blvd. for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,605
Dominick J. Palmer, 35, of Reno was arrested June 20, 2023, at the parole and probation office in Winnemucca for violation of probation.
Michael L. Doser, 22, of Wells was arrested June 22, 2023, at 340 Commercial St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon M. King, 30, of Elko was arrested June 22, 2023, in Las Vegas on a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000