George J. Brown, 31, of Salem, Oregon was arrested April 17, 2023, at 154 Wendover Blvd. for attempted burglary of a business and trespass constituting domestic violence. Bail: $20,355

Brennan J. Contreras, 29, of Jackpot was arrested April 14, 2023, on U.S. Highway 93 on a felony warrant for making a threat or conveying false information regarding act of terrorism. Bail: $10,000

Jason J. Crump, 40, of Parma, Idaho was arrested April 16, 2023, on U.S. Highway 93 for possessing a gun by a prohibited person, violating a domestic violence temporary protection order, and license plates displayed improperly. Bail: $23,255

Justine M. Gasco, 23, of Elko was arrested April 15, 2023, at Ruby Vista and Skyline drives for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous weapon, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Jacquelyn L. Jenkins, 45, of South Lake Tahoe was arrested April 16, 203, at 340 Commercial St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

Derrick R. Tybo, 38, of Elko was arrested April 16, 2023, at 2642 E. Jennings Way for residential burglary. Bail: $20,000

Robert B. Candelaria, 35, of Elko was arrested April 17, 2023, at Angel Park for fugitive felon from another state.

Scott C. York, 43, of Reno was arrested April 17, 2023, at 340 Commercial St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $11,140

Preston C. Gallegos, 33, of Roy, Utah was arrested April 18, 2023, for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

David C. Mercado, 41, of Elko was arrested April 18, 2023, at 550 S. 12th St. on a gross misdemeanor warrant for abuse of an older or vulnerable person. Bail: $5,000

Tylor J. Stafford, 54, was arrested April 18, 2023, at the Elko County Courthouse for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and fugitive felon from another state.

Kenneth F. Bills, 44, of West Valley, Utah was arrested April 19, 2023, at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for possession to sell a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $25,740

Jessica E. Hockenberry, 26, of Elko was arrested April 19, 2023, at High Desert Inn for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Daniel P. Murphy Jr., 44, of Elko was arrested April 20, 2023, at the Gold Country Inn parking lot for possession to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

Ronald W. Adams, 34, of El Mirage, Arizona was arrested April 20, 2023, for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,995

Moises Alvarado Jr., 24, of Elko was arrested April 21, 2023, at Stockmen’s Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

Genevieve E. Kelly, 57, of Elko was arrested April 20, 2023, at 533 S. Fourth St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000

David L. Schurman, 40, of Henderson was arrested April 20, 2023, at Humboldt County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $7,280