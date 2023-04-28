Jushelle M. Bauer, 47, of Elko was arrested April 23, 2023, at Gold Dusts West Casino for violation of condition of parole.

Garrett D. Cooney, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested April 22, 2023, at 1302 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Anthony J. Deiana, 21, of Elko was arrested April 21, 2023, at Ruby View and Ruby Vista drives for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail $5,000

Andrea D. Gonzales, 34, of Elko was arrested April 21, 2023, for embezzlement between $5,000 and $25,000.

Shauna E. Johnson, 31, of Elko was arrested April 22, 2023, at 1302 Mountain City Highway for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

Indelisa Mejia, 51, of West Wendover was arrested April 22, 2023, at the Peppermill Casino for attempted embezzlement between $1,200 and $5,000, and burglary of a business. Bail: $20,000

Jacob C. Rutherford, 34, of Wells was arrested April 22, 2023, at 858 10th St. in Wells for felony possession of a controlled substance and for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

William P. Senrud, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested April 21, 2023, at Mountain City Highway and North Cedar Street on a felony warrant for burglary of a motor vehicle. Bail: $10,000

Omar Soriano Trujillo, 22, of West Wendover was arrested April 21, 2023, at 624 N. Silver Ave. for attempted home invasion. Bail: $50,000

Harold L. Turner, 31, of Elko was arrested April 21, 2023, at the Fifth Street Bridge on a felony warrant for grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $50,000

Randall A. Wilson, 62, of Elko was arrested April 22, 2023, at East Jennings Way and Idaho Street for third-offense driving under the influence, drinking alcohol while driving or in physical control of a motor vehicle, failure to yield, driving without a driver’s license, and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $20,965

Lyle J. McMillan, 43, of Carlin was arrested April 25, 2023, at 231 Main St. in Carlin for two counts of coercion and two counts of destroying the property of another. Bail: $22,280

Rex W. Westerwelle, 31, of Carlin was arrested April 26, 2023, at 125 W. Bush St. on a felony warrant for battery which constitutes domestic violence with substantial bodily harm. Bail: $100,000