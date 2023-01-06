 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Police Log

Anthony P. Burnett, 55, of Elko was arrested Jan. 2, 2023, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $100,000

--

Felicia Candace A. Demore, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 1, 2023, at 396 Lakeport Drive on a felony warrant for embezzlement of $25,000 to $100,000, grand larceny of $5,000 to $25,000, and three counts of use of credit or debit card or ID without owner’s consent. Bail: $55,000

--

Cody L. Huff, 31, of Elko was arrested Dec. 31, 2022, at Roadhouse Casino on a felony warrant for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

--

Daniel J. Mortensen, 51, of Provo, Utah was arrested Dec. 30, 2022, at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for possession of stolen vehicle. Bail: $1,000

--

Victor L. Ruiz, 40, of Elko was arrested Jan. 2, 2023, at 805 Hillside Drive for grand larceny $1,200 to $5,000 and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Kurt C. Warner, 32, of West Valley, Utah was arrested Dec. 31, 2022, at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for possessing a credit or debit card without owner’s consent, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $15,000

--

Kyle D. Britt, 30, of Portola, California was arrested Jan. 4, 2023, at 12th Street and Lamoille Highway on a governor’s warrant for out-of-state extradition. Bail: $100,000

--

Nicole McCoy, 40, of Boise was arrested Jan. 3, 2023, in Boise for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Garry G. Foster, 61, of Elko was arrested Jan. 4, 2023, at West Bullion Road and 18th Street on a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon; possessing a gun by a prohibited person; discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure, vehicle or craft; child endangerment; and discharging a gun or other weapon where a person might be endangered. Bail: $77,500

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

