Bambi J. Bogaards, 58, of Elko was arrested June 3, 2023, in the 700 block of Holiday Drive for grand larceny. Bail: $5,000

Nijeria J. Steinke, 25, of Alpena, Michigan was arrested June 3, 2023, at 300 W. Wendover Blvd. for fugitive felon from another state.

Jason L. Taylor, 47, of Elko was arrested June 3, 2023, in the 700 block of Holiday Drive for grand larceny. Bail: $5,000

Jesus A. Flores de la Cuesta, 35, of Elko was arrested June 6, 2023, at the Elko Police Station for possession of visual pornography of person younger than 16. Bail: $250,000

Dustin C. Marvin, 32, of Elko was arrested June 7, 2023, in the 2500 block of Idaho Street for residential burglary and grand larceny. Bail: $50,000

Kelvin R. McGeary, 29, of Pine Grove, California, was arrested June 7, 2023 in the 2500 block of Idaho Street for assault with a deadly weapon, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person and possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance. Bail $45,000

Warren D. Roberson III, 25, of Elko was arrested on June 7, 2023, at the Elko County Sheriff’s office for carrying or concealing an explosive, gun or dangerous weapon without a permit.

Helen M. Souliere, 43, of Elko was arrested on a felony warrant on June 7, 2023, at 121 Court Street for conspiracy to commit petit larceny. Bail $5,000

Thomas E. Wilson, Jr., 28, of Elko was arrested on June 7, 2023, for violation of probation and condition of suspended sentence.

Sean M. Moore, 21, of Wells was arrested on June 8, 2023, at 1509 Sixth Street in Wells for unlawful contact with a child or person with mental illness. Bail: $5,000

Neet Rue, 25, was arrested on June 8, 2023 at the La Unica parking lot for possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, indecent or obscene exposure and two counts of using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $31,420

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.