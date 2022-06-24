Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Miguel Antonio-Cayetano, 34, of Elko was arrested June 19, 2022, at 111 Park Road for felony child abuse, neglect or endangerment; and domestic battery. Bail: $103,140

--

Jorge Avila, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested June 17, 2022, at 2002 Last Chance Road for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and violation of probation.

--

Stevie L. Burgess, 29, of Carlin was arrested June 17, 2022, at 1637 Puett Drive for violation of probation.

--

Ronix Cespedes-Acevedo, 43, of Elko was arrested June 17, 2022, at Elko County Jail for assault, destroying the property of another, and petit larceny.

--

Maria B. Esquivel, 38, of Elko was arrested June 18, 2022, at 1170 Colt Drive for residential burglary. Bail: $20,000

--

Derek R. Goff, 35, of Elko was arrested June 19, 20222, at Churchill County Jail on a warrant for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000

--

Cody J. Kapphahn, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested June 18, 2022, at Fourth and Commercial streets for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

James W. Matheson, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested June 20, 2022, at 565 Bluffside Drive for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Jesse R. Molina, 36, of Carlin was arrested June 19, 2022, at 12th Street and Lamoille Highway for third offense battery which constitutes domestic violence, and coercion. Bail: $17,865

--

Kenneth M. Bills, 59, of Elko was arrested June 21, 2022, at Walmart for fugitive felon from another state. Bail: $250

--

Shawn Camp, 38, of Portland, Oregon was arrested June 21, 2022, at 820 W. Wendover Blvd. for possessing a stolen vehicle and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $3,000

--

Hallie A. Romero, 21, of Elko was arrested June 21, 2022, at 101 Licht Parkway for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and petit larceny. Bail: $2,048.46

--

Ashley A. Rose, 43, of Elko was arrested June 22, 2022, at the Parole and Probation Office for violation of probation.

--

Anthone K. Santarone, 52, of Spring Creek was arrested June 22, 2022, at 512 Morse Lane on two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $30,000

--

Jessica E. Hockenberry, 25, of Elko was arrested June 23, 2022, at the Interstate 80 on ramp in Elko for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Stephen A. Irizarry, 54, of Carlin was arrested June 24, 2022, at 1806 Winchester Drive on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and one count of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $10,295

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

