Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Alexandra M. Molina, 27, of Elko was arrested Jan. 15, 2023, at Albertson’s for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and false statement to obstruct a public officer.

Chavis V. Russell, 39, of Elko was arrested Jan. 15, 2023, at Morse Lane and Bullion Road for residential burglary, third-offense domestic battery, and false imprisonment. Bail: $37,500

James H. Clark Jr., 59, of Wells was arrested Jan. 17, 2023, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for two counts of first-degree arson, and willful or malicious torture, maiming or killing of dog. Bail: $105,000

John T. Falvey, 62, of Deeth was arrested Jan. 17, 2023, at 142 Second St. in Wells for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $30,000

Adriana C. Chinn, 21, of West Valley, Utah was arrested Jan. 18, 2023, at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for burglary of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000

Bronson K. Gardner, 24, of Cottonwood Heights, Utah was arrested Jan. 18, 2023, at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for burglary of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000

Roger D. Gray, 44, of Elko was arrested Jan. 19, 2023, at Sixth and Pine streets for conspiracy to obtain by false pretense, and intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $25,000

Cody L. Huff, 31, of Elko was arrested Jan. 20, 2023, at 1309 Idaho St. for two counts of grand larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of possessing stolen property worth $5,000 to $25,000, two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, petit larceny, attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $157,280

Chelsie M. Potter, 38, of Elko was arrested Jan. 19, 2023, at 3600 Idaho St. for trespassing, battery on a protected person, and two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $4,975

Rocky S. Salazar, 41, of Elko was arrested Jan. 19, 2023, at Maverick Casino for owning a gun by a prohibited person and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,630

Matthew J. Sinclair, 33, of Elko was arrested Jan. 19, 2023, at Fourth and Oak streets for conspiracy to obtain by false pretenses and intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $25,000