Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Jace M. Deshane-Hogan, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 25, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for felony child abuse with substantial harm. Bail: $150,000

William A. Eaves, 35, of Elko was arrested Dec. 24, 2022, at 440 Grant St. for grand larceny of a motor vehicle, four counts of drug paraphernalia, possessing a credit or debit card without consent, possession to sell a controlled substance, and tampering with a vehicle. Bail: $53,200

Bryson R. John, 30, of Battle Mountain was arrested Dec. 24, 2022, at 1111 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Damien W. Stanton, 24, of Reno was arrested Dec. 26, 2022, on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, speeding 11-15 mph over limit, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Daniel J. Liggett Jr., 37, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 27, 2022, at 398 Hot Springs Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

Danielle R. Johns, 48, of Cleveland, Ohio was arrested Dec. 28, 2022, for fugitive from another state.

Tadessa R. Lessard, 28, of Elko was arrested Dec. 29, 2022, at Sixth and Maple streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Richard C. Wolters III, 29, of Battle Mountain was arrested Dec. 28, 2022, at Eighth and Idaho streets on a felony warrant for grand larceny of a motor vehicle and intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $45,000

Scott R. Hubbard, 64, of Elko was arrested Dec. 29, 2022, on Lamoille Highway on a felony warrant for sexual assault against a child younger than 16, lewd act by a person over 18 with a child, and battery with intent to commit sexual assault. Bail: $750,000

Christopher J. Huff, 34, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner and possession of a controlled substance.