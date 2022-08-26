Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Robert R. Burns, 41, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 20, 2022, at Stockmen’s Casino for buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000

--

Maurilio D. Dejesus, 54, of West Wendover was arrested Aug. 20, 2022, on a felony warrant for domestic battery by strangulation and domestic battery. Bail: $18,140

--

Jason M. Malone, 26, of Crescent Valley was arrested Aug. 20, 2022, at 2790 Jennings Way for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000

--

Jeromy M. Ruckdaschel, 28, of Boulder City was arrested Aug. 20, 2022, at Ninth and Court streets for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000

--

Staci L. Stroup, 42, of Elko was arrested Aug. 20, 2022 at 273 Oakshire Drive for escape by a non-felony prisoner, two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer, resisting a public officer, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bail: $7, 060

--

Marco A. Ulloa, 54, of Elko was arrested Aug. 21, 2022, at Fifth and Idaho streets for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; driving under the influence; driving with a revoked driver’s license; open container of alcohol in a vehicle; speeding 1-10 mph over limit; and failure to wear seat belt. Bail: $21,925

--

Ashton T. Ulrey, 26, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrested Aug. 19, 2022, on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance; attempted owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; nonresident driving when privileges suspended, canceled or revoked; speeding 11-15 mph over limit; and license plates displayed improperly. Bail: $4,003

--

David N. Adams, 43, of Elko was arrested Aug. 23, 2022, at Convention Drive and Idaho Street for failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $5,000

--

Anthony J. Deiana, 20, of Elko was arrested Aug. 23, 2022, at 1050 Connolly Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Bail: $10,000

--

Eric M. Cabibi, 23, of Elko was arrested Aug. 25, 2022, at Idaho Street and East Jennings Way for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

--

Nicholas T. Jones, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 24, 2022, on a felony warrant for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $20,000

--

Danielle R. Johns, 48, of Cleveland, Ohio was arrested Aug. 25, 2022, on a felony warrant for sexual assault, first degree kidnapping and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $520,000

--

Maurice Povio, 35, of Grove City, Ohio, was arrested Aug. 25, 2022, for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000