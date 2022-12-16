 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Elko police seek public's help in locating suspect

Elko police released this photo of a suspect in two indecent exposure cases.

 EPD Facebook

Richard B. Aguilar, 54, of Elko was arrested Dec. 11, 2022, at 340 Commercial St. for third-offense driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $20,195

--

Taylor M. Brummet, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 11, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

--

Justin P. Craft, 32, of Salt Lake City was arrested Dec. 10, 2022, at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for fugitive from another state.

--

Devin T. Decker, 21, of Elko was arrested Dec. 10, 2022, at Indian View Heights and Griswold Drive for assault with a deadly weapon and drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner. Bail: $6,140

--

Lee A. Garcia II, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 11, 2022, at 298 Parkchester Drive for coercion with force or threat of force, and domestic battery. Bail: $8,140

--

Trevor V. Hemion, 24, of Elko was arrested Dec. 11, 2022, at Maple and Second streets for residential burglary and stalking. Bail: $11,140

--

Daniel Medrano-Ayala, 36, of Elko was arrested Dec. 10, 2022, at 156 Douglas St. for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000

--

Alexis M. Stoppiello, 35, of Elko was arrested Dec. 9, 2022, at 950 Metzler Road for unlawful use of emergency phone number. Bail: $2,500

--

Antonio Villalobos-Prieto, 22, of Elko was arrested Dec. 9, 2022, at Southside Laundry for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Francis A. Carney, 69, of Elko was arrested Dec. 12, 2022, for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, and fugitive felon from another state.

--

Rubyjo M. Cordova, 36, of Aztec, New Mexico was arrested Dec. 12, 2022, for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $20,605

--

Tessa R. Patchett, 31, of Elko was arrested Dec. 13, 2022, at 1296 Cherrywood Way for using a credit or debit card or ID without consent. Bail: $5,000

--

Dawn A. Gardner, 45, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 15, 2022, at 1806 Winchester Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

John M. Smales, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 14, 2022, at Elko County Jail for unlawful possession of big game animal. Bail: $2,500

--

Tyler J. Batson, 32, of Antioch, California was arrested Dec. 15, 2022, at Ninth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

--

Amber M. Smith, 39, of Elko was arrested Dec. 15, 2022, at Elko Motel on a felony warrant for using a credit or debit card without owner’s consent, and possessing a credit or debit card without owner’s consent. Bail: $7,500

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

