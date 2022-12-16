Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Richard B. Aguilar, 54, of Elko was arrested Dec. 11, 2022, at 340 Commercial St. for third-offense driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $20,195

Taylor M. Brummet, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 11, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

Justin P. Craft, 32, of Salt Lake City was arrested Dec. 10, 2022, at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for fugitive from another state.

Devin T. Decker, 21, of Elko was arrested Dec. 10, 2022, at Indian View Heights and Griswold Drive for assault with a deadly weapon and drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner. Bail: $6,140

Lee A. Garcia II, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 11, 2022, at 298 Parkchester Drive for coercion with force or threat of force, and domestic battery. Bail: $8,140

Trevor V. Hemion, 24, of Elko was arrested Dec. 11, 2022, at Maple and Second streets for residential burglary and stalking. Bail: $11,140

Daniel Medrano-Ayala, 36, of Elko was arrested Dec. 10, 2022, at 156 Douglas St. for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000

Alexis M. Stoppiello, 35, of Elko was arrested Dec. 9, 2022, at 950 Metzler Road for unlawful use of emergency phone number. Bail: $2,500

Antonio Villalobos-Prieto, 22, of Elko was arrested Dec. 9, 2022, at Southside Laundry for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Francis A. Carney, 69, of Elko was arrested Dec. 12, 2022, for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, and fugitive felon from another state.

Rubyjo M. Cordova, 36, of Aztec, New Mexico was arrested Dec. 12, 2022, for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $20,605

Tessa R. Patchett, 31, of Elko was arrested Dec. 13, 2022, at 1296 Cherrywood Way for using a credit or debit card or ID without consent. Bail: $5,000

Dawn A. Gardner, 45, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 15, 2022, at 1806 Winchester Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

John M. Smales, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 14, 2022, at Elko County Jail for unlawful possession of big game animal. Bail: $2,500

Tyler J. Batson, 32, of Antioch, California was arrested Dec. 15, 2022, at Ninth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

Amber M. Smith, 39, of Elko was arrested Dec. 15, 2022, at Elko Motel on a felony warrant for using a credit or debit card without owner’s consent, and possessing a credit or debit card without owner’s consent. Bail: $7,500