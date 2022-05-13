Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Kevin W. Craddock, 35, of Butte, Montana was arrested May 6, 2022, on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state and taking or possessing vehicle without owner’s consent.

Martin G. Delarosa, 41, of Elko was arrested May 8, 2022, at 1661 Fifth St. for violation of probation, domestic battery and felony child abuse.

Shawn J. Freed, 44, of Elko was arrested May 6, 2022, at Clarkson and Dale drives for felony possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $5,355

Andrew J. Hockenberry, 27, of Carlin was arrested May 6, 2022, on Willow Street in Carlin for violating an extended order for protection against domestic violence and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $15,460. He was additionally booked May 9 on two counts of domestic battery.

Jeffrey L. Jerome, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested May 7, 2022, at Mountain City Highway and Connolly Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. Bail: $15,000

Shane C. Napoles, 50, of Elko was arrested May 7, 2022, at Gold Dust West for violation of probation and manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon.

Joredan R. Quigley, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested May 6, 2022, at Dotta Drive and Sage Street for felony possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. Bail: $15,000

Nicolas A. Serrano, 26, of Elko was arrested May 7, 2022, at Spruce Road and Meadow Ridge for felony possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. Bail: $15,000

Jessica M. Wasson, 31, was arrested May 8, 2022, in Carlin on warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,780

Ricci D. Powell, 43, of Spring Creek was arrested May 9, 2022, at 758 Thorpe Drive for taking or possessing vehicle without owner’s consent, and two counts of domestic battery. Bail: $6,280

Jamie A. Clark, 27, of Elko was arrested May 10, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for battery which constitutes domestic violence, third offense. Bail: $150,000

Christopher J. Huff, 33, of Elko was arrested May 10, 2022, at Verizon for felony possession of a controlled substance, taking or possessing vehicle without owner’s consent, and petit larceny. Bail: $8,640

Robert R. McEneny, 32, of Ryndon was arrested May 10, 2022, at 2110 Pinion Road for robbery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Bail: $30,000

David B. Avera, 54, of Spring Creek was arrested May 11, 2022, at Spring Creek Parkway and Lawndale Drive for three counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, and driver failure to obey traffic control device. Bail: $67,420

Misi P. Inoke, 61, of Spanish Fork, Utah was arrested May 11, 2022, at 1111 N. Gene L. Jones Way in West Wendover for damaging jail property. Bail: $2,500

Robert Martinez-Obrien, 27, of Elko was arrested May 12, 2022, at 340 Commercial St. for violation of probation.

Melissa D. Cordova, 42, of Midvale, Utah was arrested May 12, 2022, for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

Samuel L. Hansen, 24, of Elko was arrested May 12, 2022 for violation of probation.

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

