Anthony J. Dohrmann, 48, of Weiser, Idaho was arrested Feb. 12, 2023, at Hampton Inn for felony possession of a controlled substance and hypodermic device. Bail: $

--

Juan P. Flores Escareno, 33, of West Wendover was arrested Feb. 11, 2023, at U.S. Highway 93A and Wendover Boulevard for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,000

--

Silviano Neri-Cabrera, 54, of Spring Creek was arrested Feb. 12, 2023, at 650 Hayland Drive for three counts of using a credit or debit card without owner’s consent, and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

--

Cody A. Ryan, 25, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and North Cedar Street on three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, drug paraphernalia, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $18,290

--

Omar Soriano, 21, of West Wendover was arrested Feb. 11, 2023, at Welcome Center Park for felony child abuse or neglect, domestic battery, battery, drug paraphernalia, and burglary of a motor vehicle. Bail: $124,480

--

Thomas A. Mark, 64, of Malad City, Idaho was arrested Feb. 13, 2023, in Soda Springs, Idaho, for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Hailey S. Thomas, 28, of Elko was arrested Feb. 15, 2023, at 202 Bullion Road for felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

--

Audel Torres-Perez, 38, of Moses Lake, Washington was arrested Feb. 16, 2023, on U.S. Highway 93 in Wells for felony possession of a controlled substance; drug paraphernalia; displaying blue lights on non-emergency vehicle; nonresident driving when privileges are suspended, canceled or revoke; and restricted driver’s license violation. Bail: $6,385