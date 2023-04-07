Luis A. Gaxiola Aguirre, 22, of Elko was arrested March 31, 2023, at Sunnyside and Celtic drives for burglary of a motor vehicle. Bail: $2.500

Craig W. Huff, 33, of Elko was arrested March 31, 2023, at 1805 Ruby View Drive for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and violation of probation.

Brandon L. Martinez, 28, of Elko was arrested March 31, 2023, for grand larceny worth $5,000 to $25,000, burglary, grand larceny of a gun, conspiracy to commit a non-felony crime, and possession of stolen property worth $5,000 to $25,000. Bail: $200,000

David E. Owens, 37, of Elko was arrested March 31, 2023, at 1111 Idaho St. for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000

Patricia Y. Sanchez-Molina, 31, of Elko was arrested April 1, 2023, at 2065 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $13,640

Conja P. Engelhart, 39, of Elko was arrested April 3, 2023, at Last Chance Drive and Industrial Way for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000

Ryan S. Flynn, 37, of Lamoille was arrested April 3, 2023, at 801 Idaho ST. for drug paraphernalia and violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence.

Torin S. Francis, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested April 3, 2023, at 2955 Mountain City Highway on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

Jordan A. Rose, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested April 3, 2023, at 1550 Idaho St. for possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $20,000

James D. Smith, 57, of Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested April 3, 2023, at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for driving disobeying peace officer endangering others, battery with use of a deadly weapon against a first responder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon against a first responder, felony possession of a controlled substance, driver disobeying peace officer, and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title. Bail: $137,475

Joshua A. Haas, 31, of Elko was arrested April 4, 2023, at 1050 Connolly Drive for using a credit or debit card or ID without consent, and possessing a credit or debit card without owner’s consent. Bail: $10,000

Cortney A. Keefer, 30, of West Valley, Utah was arrested April 4, 2023, on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000

Mikyla M. Enders, 40, of Elko was arrested April 5, 2023, at Fourth Street and Shoshone Avenue in Wells for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,275

Daniel J. Mortensen, 51, of Provo, Utah was arrested April 5, 2023, for fugitive felon from another state.

Jessie M. Patterson, 23, of Lamoille was arrested April 5, 2023, at 1805 Ruby View Drive on a warrant for obtaining money, property or labor by false pretenses, and intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $75,000

William T. Patterson, 41, of Wells was arrested April 5, 2023, at Martha Hoots Ranch for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $100,000

Christina J. Shope, 33, of Elko was arrested April 5, 2023, at Western Inn for obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes, forgery, and obtaining money, property or labor by false pretenses. Bail: $26,140

Tanaya L. Becker, 25, of Elko was arrested April 6, 2023, at 1016 C St. on a felony warrant for child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000

James M. Huskey, 56, of Elko was arrested April 6, 2023, at 2944 Mountain City Highway on a felony warrant for robbery. Bail: $100,000

David L. Judd, 64, of Reno was arrested April 6, 2023, for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Nicholas C. Lanzalaca, 32, of Salt Lake City was arrested April 6, 2023, for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Nicholas L. Snyder, 27, of Elko was arrested April 6, 2023, at Dotty’s Casino by Raley’s for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000