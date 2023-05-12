Nicholas P. Andersen, 37, of Provo, Utah was arrested May 5, 2023, at 678 N. Buena Vista Drive in West Wendover for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Bail: $20,000

Christopher W. Beals, 33, of Spanish Fork, Utah was arrested May 5, 2023, at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for possession to sell a controlled substance; two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance; intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; possession of a hypodermic device; drug paraphernalia; driving with a suspended driver’s license; and license plates improperly displayed. Bail: $17,430

Cammie S. Beck, 29, of Spanish Fork, Utah was arrested May 5, 2023, at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for possession to sell a controlled substance; two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance; intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; possession of a hypodermic device; and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $26,880

Justina L. Cleveland, 34, of Provo, Utah was arrested May 5, 2023, at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for possession to sell a controlled substance; two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance; intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; possession of a hypodermic device; and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $26,880

Keith E. Hammork, 57, of Provo, Utah was arrested May 5, 2023, at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for possession to sell a controlled substance; two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance; intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; possession of a hypodermic device; and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $26,880

Mercedes C. Martinez, 29, of Carlin was arrested May 5, 2023, on the dirt road east of Fifth Street for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and resisting a public officer. Bail: $101,140

Jayce A. Moseley, 19, of Elko was arrested May 5, 2023, on the dirt road east of Fifth Street for driver disobeying peace officer endangering other people, resisting a public officer, reckless driving disregarding personal property or safety, failure to drive properly on divided road, and two counts of failure to yield at stop or yield sign or control. Bail: $8,045

Joice K. Romaine, 30, of Crescent Valley was arrested May 6, 2023, on a felony bench warrant. Bail: $25,000

Oscar A. Sandoval, 21, of Elko was arrested May 6, 2023, at 1806 Winchester Drive for carrying a concealed weapon. Bail: $5,000

Amanda J. Smith, 31, of Elko was arrested May 7, 2023, at Lamoille Highway and Pinion Road for three counts of using a credit or debit card or ID without consent; three counts of receiving property or services by unlawful use of credit or debit card; obtaining credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent; and failure to prevent truancy after notice. Bail: $35,195

Kory J. Halsted, 42, of Emmett, Idaho was arrested May 8, 2023, at the Gem County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Brian J. Ortgiesen, 49, of Boise was arrested May 8, 2023, on U.S. Highway 93 for fugitive felon from another state and driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI.

Christopher S. Adams, 38, of Wells was arrested May 9, 2023, at 519 Camp St. for destroying the property of another, resisting a public officer, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $5,920

Jacob A. Braunschweig, 30, of Rochester, Washington was arrested May 9, 2023, at 2779 Mountain City Highway for burglary of a business. He was also booked May 11, 2023, on a felony warrant for burglary of a business and possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $31,000

Albaro M. Rodriguez, 54, of Elko was arrested May 9, 2023, at 452 Douglas St. for domestic battery resulting in substantial bodily harm or by strangulation. Bail: $20,000

Alexandra L. Winrow, 37, of Las Vegas was arrested May 9, 2023, at the Ely parole and probation office for violation of probation.

Jesse J. Premo, 41, of Elko was arrested May 10, 2023, for assault on a protected person.

Myranda J. Reich, 29, of Elko was arrested May 10, 2023, at 778 Commercial St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, six counts of possession of a hypodermic device, and for violation of conditions of suspended sentence.

Jake T. Webb, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested May 10, 2023, on a felony warrant for sexual assault, battery to commit sexual assault on a victim 16 or older, open or gross lewdness, and battery by strangulation. Bail: $805,000

Bradley J. Nye, 44, of Elko was arrested May 11, 2023, at 2050 Idaho St. for driving under the influence with prior felony DUI, driving with a suspended license, and child restraint violation. Bail: $50,550