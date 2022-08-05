Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Jay L. Allen, 39, of West Wendover was arrested July 31, 2022, for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,245

--

Anthony P. Burnett, 54, of Carlin was arrested July 30, 2022, on West Idaho Street near the airport for battery with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000

--

Jeremy J. Gamble, 40, of Elko was arrested July 31, 2022, at 1400 Mountain City Highway for assault with a deadly weapon and drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner. Bail: $20,640

--

Felipe G. Gonzalez, 19, of Elko was arrested July 29, 2022, at 802 Front St. for attempted robbery, grand larceny, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, false statement to obstruct a public officer, violation of probation, and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

--

Jodie E. Longtree, 22, of Carlin was arrested July 29, 2022, at 906 Camp St. for residential burglary, battery on a protected person, and home invasion. Bail: $60,000

--

Sierra A. Montgomery, 26, of West Valley City, Utah, was arrested July 29, 2022, at 1870 Plateau Way in West Wendover for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Elisabeth A. Southwick, 30, of Twin Falls was arrested July 29, 2022, at 1702 U.S. Highway 93 in Jackpot on two counts of fugitive felon from another state.

--

Christopher S. Connot, 32, of Lakewood, Colorado was arrested Aug. 2, 2022, on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $5,115

--

Trey A. Edwards, 23, of Golden, Colorado was arrested Aug. 2, 2022, on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5000

--

Rick L. Sandman, 76, of Elko was arrested Aug. 1, 2022, at 1400 Mountain City Highway for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $11,500

--

Jose I. Hernandez, 55, of Carlin was arrested Aug. 2, 2022, at 3710 Idaho St. for lewdness committed by a person over 18 with a child younger than 16. Bail: $250,000

--

Manuel R. Lujan, 28, of Elko was arrested Aug. 2, 2022, at 2710 Last Chance Road on a felony warrant for battery with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $70.000

--

John D. Power, 57, of Elko was arrested Aug. 2, 2022, at 701 River St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Eric W. Whitney, 30, of Elko was arrested Aug. 3, 2022, on Wongobi Street for four felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates, driver disobeying peace officer, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $21,475

--

Adrian Ceballos, 20, of West Wendover was arrested Aug. 3, 2022, at 344 N. Toana Court for home invasion and domestic battery. Bail: $8,000

--

Brandi Dennis, 32, of Elko was arrested Aug. 3, 2022, at Errecart Bridge on a warrant for grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000

--

Samantha A. Lowe, 27, of Battle Mountain was arrested Aug. 3, 2022, at Dale Drive and Lamoille Highway for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, attempting to make a false statement to obstruct a public officer, and failure to wear safety belt/shoulder harness. Bail: $1,715

--

Matthew L. Prater, 34, of Reno was arrested Aug. 3, 2022, at Washoe County Jail on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Tyler D. Stevens, 27, of Elko was arrested Aug. 3, 2022, at Sixth and Commercial streets for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Eric S. Grossnickle, 37, of Elko was arrested Aug. 4, 2022, at 3021 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, taking or possessing vehicle without owner’s consent, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,140

--

Joshua B. Kirk, 31, of Elko was arrested Aug. 4, 4022, at 994 Burgess Lane on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,635

--

Colton L. Owen, 32, of West Wendover was arrested Aug. 4, 2022, at Butte and Oak streets for driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm, no proof of insurance, failure to decrease speed or use due care, failure to change name or address on driver’s license, and resident with nonresident driver’s license. Bail: $101,050