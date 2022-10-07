Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence.

--

James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000

--

Marcus R. Swallow, 35, of Clinton, Utah was arrested Oct. 2, 2022 for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

--

Enrique Hernandez-Castilo, 21, was arrested Oct. 3, 2022, on Interstate 80 east of Oasis for two counts of throwing a substance at a vehicle causing damage, battery, pedestrian or rider failure to travel on left side of road, and two counts of destroying property of another. Bail: $21,350

--

Russell P. Salsgiver, 43, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested Oct. 3, 2022 at the Twin Falls Jail for possession of stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon. Bail: $20,000

--

Trinidy M. Horvath, 29, of Pleasant Grove, Utah was arrested Oct. 6, 2022, for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.