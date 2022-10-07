 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence.

James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000

Marcus R. Swallow, 35, of Clinton, Utah was arrested Oct. 2, 2022 for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

Enrique Hernandez-Castilo, 21, was arrested Oct. 3, 2022, on Interstate 80 east of Oasis for two counts of throwing a substance at a vehicle causing damage, battery, pedestrian or rider failure to travel on left side of road, and two counts of destroying property of another. Bail: $21,350

Russell P. Salsgiver, 43, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested Oct. 3, 2022 at the Twin Falls Jail for possession of stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon. Bail: $20,000

Trinidy M. Horvath, 29, of Pleasant Grove, Utah was arrested Oct. 6, 2022, for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

