Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Police Log

Bobbye L. Carlson, 26, of Elko was arrested July 10, 2022, in the 300 block of Commercial Street for felony possession of a controlled substance; intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and violation of probation.

--

Luis A. Gaxiola-Aguirre, 21, of Elko was arrested July 9, 2022, at 11th and Idaho streets for driver failure to obey traffic control device, and violation of probation.

--

Grant A. Chase, 39, of Holladay, Utah was arrested July 9, 2022, at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

--

Samantha R. Howard, 34, of Elko was arrested July 9, 2022, off Metzler Road for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,780

--

Erica M. Lourenco, 33, of Elko was arrested July 9, 2022, at Clarkson Drive and Village Parkway for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Michael A. May, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested July 8, 2022, at Spring Valley Parkway and Buffside Drive for battery with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon. Bail: $500,000

--

David E. Owens, 36, of Elko was arrested July 8, 2022, at Third and Idaho streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

--

Alex Page, 29, of Salt Lake City was arrested July 10, 2022, at Utah County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,605

--

Joredan R. Quigley, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested July 8, 2022 at Sinclair gas station for felony possession of a controlled substance and for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

--

Garrett G. Stigen, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested July 9, 2022, at Third and Silver streets on a warrant for grand larceny of a motor vehicle, taking or possessing a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving with a suspended driver’s license, child restraint violation and failure to wear safety belt. Bail: $10,625

--

Robin N. Jensen, 27, of Elko was arrested July 11, 2022, at 1050 Connolly Drive on a gross misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit a non-felony crime. Bail: $2,500

--

Erina M. Jimenez-Partida, 34, of Elko was arrested July 11, 2022, at Monroe Way and Clarkson Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Shirleen Mancha, 56, of Elko was arrested July 12, 2022, at Idaho Street and East Jennings Way for felony possession of a controlled substance.

--

William T. Patterson, 40, of Wells was arrested July 11, 2022, at the Hampton Inn parking lot for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

--

Nicolas A. Serrano, 26, of Elko was arrested July 11, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a gross misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit a non-felony crime. Bail: $2,500

--

Daniel A. Souliere, 41, of Elko was arrested July 11, 2022, at Elko Inn and Suites for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000

--

Thomas E. Wilson Jr., 26, of Elko was arrested July 12, 2022, at 284 Juniper St. on a felony warrant for grand larceny and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $15,000

--

Blake E. Evans, 36, of Elko was arrested July 14, 2022, at Last Chance Road and Industrial Way for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $10,000

--

Trinity A. Thomas, 20, of Elko was arrested July 13, 2022, at Idaho Street and East Jennings Way for failure to obey traffic control device, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, and violation of probation.

--

Amanda M. Crawford, 43, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested July 14, 2022, at the Ely parole and probation office for violation of probation.

--

Brandon S. Fierro, 43, of Elko was arrested July 15, 2022, at 12th and Court streets for felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000

--

Cierra S. Jones, 22, of Elko was arrested July 14, 2022, at Seventh and Commercial streets for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime and violation of probation.

--

Dominick J. Palmer, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested July 14, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

