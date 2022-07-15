Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Bobbye L. Carlson, 26, of Elko was arrested July 10, 2022, in the 300 block of Commercial Street for felony possession of a controlled substance; intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and violation of probation.

Luis A. Gaxiola-Aguirre, 21, of Elko was arrested July 9, 2022, at 11th and Idaho streets for driver failure to obey traffic control device, and violation of probation.

Grant A. Chase, 39, of Holladay, Utah was arrested July 9, 2022, at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

Samantha R. Howard, 34, of Elko was arrested July 9, 2022, off Metzler Road for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,780

Erica M. Lourenco, 33, of Elko was arrested July 9, 2022, at Clarkson Drive and Village Parkway for fugitive felon from another state.

Michael A. May, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested July 8, 2022, at Spring Valley Parkway and Buffside Drive for battery with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon. Bail: $500,000

David E. Owens, 36, of Elko was arrested July 8, 2022, at Third and Idaho streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

Alex Page, 29, of Salt Lake City was arrested July 10, 2022, at Utah County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,605

Joredan R. Quigley, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested July 8, 2022 at Sinclair gas station for felony possession of a controlled substance and for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

Garrett G. Stigen, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested July 9, 2022, at Third and Silver streets on a warrant for grand larceny of a motor vehicle, taking or possessing a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving with a suspended driver’s license, child restraint violation and failure to wear safety belt. Bail: $10,625

Robin N. Jensen, 27, of Elko was arrested July 11, 2022, at 1050 Connolly Drive on a gross misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit a non-felony crime. Bail: $2,500

Erina M. Jimenez-Partida, 34, of Elko was arrested July 11, 2022, at Monroe Way and Clarkson Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Shirleen Mancha, 56, of Elko was arrested July 12, 2022, at Idaho Street and East Jennings Way for felony possession of a controlled substance.

William T. Patterson, 40, of Wells was arrested July 11, 2022, at the Hampton Inn parking lot for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

Nicolas A. Serrano, 26, of Elko was arrested July 11, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a gross misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit a non-felony crime. Bail: $2,500

Daniel A. Souliere, 41, of Elko was arrested July 11, 2022, at Elko Inn and Suites for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000

Thomas E. Wilson Jr., 26, of Elko was arrested July 12, 2022, at 284 Juniper St. on a felony warrant for grand larceny and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $15,000

Blake E. Evans, 36, of Elko was arrested July 14, 2022, at Last Chance Road and Industrial Way for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $10,000

Trinity A. Thomas, 20, of Elko was arrested July 13, 2022, at Idaho Street and East Jennings Way for failure to obey traffic control device, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, and violation of probation.

Amanda M. Crawford, 43, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested July 14, 2022, at the Ely parole and probation office for violation of probation.

Brandon S. Fierro, 43, of Elko was arrested July 15, 2022, at 12th and Court streets for felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000

Cierra S. Jones, 22, of Elko was arrested July 14, 2022, at Seventh and Commercial streets for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime and violation of probation.

Dominick J. Palmer, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested July 14, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000