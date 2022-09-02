Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Cody Huff, 30, of Elko was arrested Aug. 27, 2022, at 636 Walnut St. for residential burglary, 16 counts of grand larceny of a gun, grand larceny by card or other device, and possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $380,000

Jesse P. Kaye, 29, of Boise was arrested Aug. 28, 2022, at Cactus Pete’s for lewdness by a person older than 18 in the presence of a child younger than 18. Bail: $5,000

Michelle L. Kelleher, 43, of Salt Lake City was arrested Aug. 28, 2022, for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000

Jerry B. Ratliff, 52, of West Wendover was arrested Aug. 26, 2022, at Lilac Circle and Silver Avenue for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

Daniel S. Seitz, 32, of Elko was arrested Aug. 27, 2022, at 636 Walnut St. for attempted fraud by authorized holder of a credit or debit card, and obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent. Bail: $10,000

Derek R. Wyatt, 38, of Reno was arrested Aug. 31, 2022, at Sacramento County Jail on a felony warrant for obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without owner’s consent, using a credit or debit card or ID without consent, attempted use of credit or debit card without consent, and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Martin R. Hulford, 57, of Elko was arrested Sept. 1, 2022, on Interstate 80 for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $50,000

Genevieve E. Kelly, 56, of Elko was arrested Sept. 2, 2022, at Joe’s Market for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Samantha J. Macias, 23, of Elko was arrested Sept. 1, 2022, at 236 ½ Sage St. for fraud by authorized holder of credit or debit card, obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes, and three counts of obtaining money, property or labor by false pretenses. Bail: $28,420