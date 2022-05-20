Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Troy B. Duncan, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested May 15, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and Metzler Road for felony driving under the influence. Bail: $20,000

Preston C. Gallegos, 32, of Clinton, Utah was arrested May 15, 2022, at Davis County Jail on a bench warrant. Bail: $10,000

Bonnie J. Gillard, 40, of Salt Lake City was arrested May 15, 2022, at Salt Lake Metro Jail on a gross misdemeanor warrant for destroying the property of another. Bail: $2,500

Charity R. Schneider, 41, of Spring Creek was arrested May 15, 2022, at 507 Abarr Drive for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000

Marselo Escobedo, 40, of West Wendover was arrested May 16, 2022, in Elko District Court on a state prison hold.

Cierra S. Jones, 22, of Elko was arrested May 17, 2022, at Maverik Casino for violation of probation.

Norma J. Jones, 78, of Elko was arrested May 17, 2022, at 390 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Rhiannon N. Junker, 33, of Elko was arrested May 16, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

Jennifer P. Bennett, 36, of Elko was arrested May 18, 2022, on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, child restraint violation and felony child endangerment. Bail: $26,610

Shawn J. Freed, 44, of Elko was arrested May 18, 2022, at 950 Metzler Road for felony possession of a controlled substance 42 grams or more, selling a controlled substance, possession to sell a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance under 14 grams, and conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. Bail: $95,000

Hailey S. Thomas, 28, of Elko was arrested May 19, 2022, at View and Country Club drives for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

John T. Cluff, 34, of Elko was arrested May 20, 2022, at 12th and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

Caden L. McClellan, 24, of Elko was arrested May 19, 2022, at 1575 Lamoille Highway for violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

