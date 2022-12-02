Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Luis E. Arias Jr., 23, of West Wendover was arrested Nov. 27, 2022, at 111 N. Gene L. Jones Way on two bench warrants and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Andrew E. Beaver, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 24, 2022, at 246 Silver St. for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Bail: $5,000

--

Deeanna L. Bennett, 39, of Tonopah was arrested Nov. 24, 2022, at Bush and Willow streets in Carlin for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $3,000

--

Richard W. Bird Jr., 50, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 24, 2022, at Sixth and Railroad streets for burglary of a motor vehicle and use of credit or debit card without owner’s consent. Bail: $10,000

--

Jerremy J. Gamble, 40, of Elko was arrested Nov. 24, 2022, at 440 Grant St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $100,000

--

Lex R. Hubble, 40, of Brigham City, Utah was arrested Nov. 26, 2022, at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for burglary of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Jaren A. Johnson, 50, of Sandy, Utah was arrested Nov. 26, 2022, at 755 Sweet Meadow Lane in West Wendover for indecent exposure, battery and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $4,380

--

Bailey L. Kelly-Ellsworth, 28, of Elko was arrested Nov. 24, 2022, at Wilson Avenue and South Fourth Street for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $13,635

--

Jorge W. Lara, 38, of Elko was arrested Nov. 24, 2022, at 484 S. Fifth St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000

--

Daniel J. Liggett Jr., 37, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 26, 2022, at 1750 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

--

Brenden J. Paige, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 26, 2022, at 591 Engle Drive for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000

--

Jose F. Salazar, 33, of Elko was arrested Nov. 26, 2022, at 16 Arena Way for drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner, possession of a gun while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and child endangerment. Bail: $23,140

--

Hailey S. Thomas, 28, of Elko was arrested Nov. 27, 2022, at Third and Railroad streets for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $6,335

--

Sarah F. Wooldridge, 22, of Elko was arrested Nov. 23, 2022, for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $8,060

--

Debra L Hise, 56, of Carlin was arrested Nov. 28, 2022, at 125 W. Bush St. for third-degree arson. Bail: $5,000

--

Edward G. Kay, 53, of Elko was arrested Nov. 28, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and Dale Drive on a warrant for possessing stolen property, possessing a gun by a prohibited person, failure to appear on a traffic citation, and tail lamp violation. Bail: $26,620

--

Brandon A. McNearney, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 28, 2022, at 862 Spring Valley Parkway for violating a stalking or harassment temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140

--

Jason E. Weston, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 28, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. on a warrant for possessing a dangerous weapon or facsimile by an incarcerated person. Bail: $20,000

--

Cayla M. Quinonez, 23, of Elko was arrested Nov. 29, 2022, at 590 Gentry Place for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Kara A. Taylor, 36, of Salt Lake City was arrested Nov. 29, 2022, at the Weber County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

--

Joseph R. Cathey, 58, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 30, 2022, at 395 Parkchester Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Eric S. Grossnickle, 38, of Elko was arrested Nov. 30, 2022, at 3210 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000

--

Antwone E. Bautista, 18, of Elko was arrested Dec. 1, 2022, on Lamoille Highway for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, minor purchasing alcoholic beverage, and speeding 11-15 mph over limit.

--

Jennifer L. Hentges, 36, of Elko was arrested Dec. 1, 2022, at 651 Bullion Road for two felony counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment. Bail: $50,000

--

Austin T. Meritt, 28, of Carlin was arrested Dec. 1, 2022, at 1414 Fir St. in Carlin for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Carlos A. Nunez, 29, of Elko was arrested Dec. 2, 2022, at 2050 Idaho St. for possession of stolen property, possessing a gun by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, felony possession of a controlled substance, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Naomi Perry, 25, was arrested Dec. 2, 2022, at 2050 Idaho St. for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $13,000