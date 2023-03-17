Eric Barajas, 19, of Elko was arrested March 11, 2023, at 505 Copper St. on a felony warrant for coercion domestic violence with threat or use of physical force, and domestic battery. Bail: $10,000

--

Shane L. Gastelecutto, 35, of Elko was arrested March 11, 2023, on a felony warrant for driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm. Bail: $50,000

--

Sergio A. Pruneda, 51, of Lehi, Utah was arrested March 10, 2023, at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for violation of controlled substance or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Hunter L. Ristau, 28, of Elko was arrested March 10, 2023, on Lamoille Highway on a felony warrant for embezzlement of a leased or rented vehicle. Bail: $20,000

--

Jesse J. Cannova, 29,of Spring Creek was arrested March 14, 2023, on Lamoille Highway for fugitive felon from another state and nonresident driving when privileges suspended, revoked or canceled.

--

Nichole A. Lane, 35, of Elko was arrested March 14, 2023, at Seventh and Court streets on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to use or possess drug paraphernalia. Bail: $11,280

--

Brian A. McSwain, 27, of Elko was arrested March 14, 2023, at 550 S. 12th St. for two counts of discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure, vehicle or craft; and two counts of battery with use of a deadly weapon. Bail: $200,000

--

Caleb A. Rogers, 26, of Elko was arrested March 14, 2023, at Seventh and Court streets for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

--

Rebecca M. Wriglesworth, 49, of Elko was arrested March 14, 2023, at 997 Court St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Shanece I. Hayes, 28, of Salt Lake City was arrested March 15, 2023, at Salt Lake County Jail on warrants for failure to appear after bail on a felon crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $16,640

--

Bryant W. Donahue, 35, of Elko was arrested March 16, 2023, at 774 Holiday Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and two counts of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $57,920

--

Bailey L. Kelly-Ellsworth, 29, of Elko was arrested March 16, 2023, at Eighth and Idaho streets for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and one count of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $26,135

--

Brandon L. Martinez, 28, of Elko was arrested March 16, 2023, at Gold Dust West Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, destroying or concealing evidence, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $19,280