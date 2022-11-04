Felony and gross misedemeanor arrests

Eric D. Jackson Jr., 20, of Elko was arrested Oct. 29, 2022, at 3222 Montrose Way on a warrant for battery domestic violence on a pregnant victim. Bail: $3,140

Allan T. Jacobsen, 57, of Reno was arrested Oct. 29, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for assault on a protected person. Bail: $10,000

Elisabeth G. Moore, 22, of Elko was arrested Oct. 30, 2022, in the 400 block of Idaho Street for battery on a protected person. Bail: $2,500

Bryan A. Ramirez-Flores, 19, of West Wendover was arrested Oct. 30, 2022, at 955 Park Place for attempted driver disobeying peace officer endangering persons or property, possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, driving without a driver’s license, and speeding 6-10 mph over limit. Bail: $3,070

Enrique J. Granillo, 25, of Elko was arrested Oct. 31, 2022, in the 1100 block of Silver Street for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000

Kenneth L. Brensel, 58, of Berkeley, California was arrested Nov. 1, 2022, at 116 Sixth St. for unlawful breaking into vacant property and unlawful occupancy of real property. Bail: $5,000

Nuel D. Gilbert, 37, of Elko was arrested Nov. 1, 2022, at 2221 Oil Well Road for possession of stolen property, two counts of possessing a stolen vehicle, possessing a credit or debit card without consent, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $51,140

Edward Garcia, 38, of Elko was arrested Nov. 2, 2022, at 1200 W. Wendover Blvd. for burglary of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000

Mark A. Peltzer, 20, was arrested Nov. 2, 2022, at Vitality Center for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Joseph R. Cathey, 58, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 3, 2022, at Elko County Courthouse for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Craig Long Soldier, 47, was arrested Nov. 3, 2022, at 2520 Mountain City Highway for assault on a protected person and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $3,640