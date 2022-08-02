 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Felony charge reduced in Elko Justice Court

Scales of Justice

ELKO – A Utah woman was arrested Sunday at a West Wendover “bikini bar” on a charge of battering her live-in girlfriend.

Sylvia Jacquez, 37, of West Valley City was taken to Elko County Jail around 1 a.m. after West Wendover police were called to the Southern Exposure club on a report of a fight in progress. According to the officer’s declaration of probable cause, the alleged victim said her girlfriend “wrapped her hands around her throat and began to squeeze, which was preventing her from breathing.”

Jacquez was booked on a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation. But on Monday, Justice of the Peace Elias Goicoechea did not find probable cause for the charge and it was changed to misdemeanor domestic violence.

Her bail was reduced from $20,000 to $3,000.

