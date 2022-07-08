Felony & gross misdemeanor arrests

Tracy J. Desch, 43, of Elko was arrested July 5, 2022, at 733 Carlin Court for residential burglary. Bail: $5,000

--

Alan J. Rainingbird, 48, of Elko was arrested July 5, 2022, at the state parole and probation office for violation of probation.

--

Rick M. Robles, 49, of Elko was arrested July 5, 2022, at Elko County Jail on eight counts of obtaining or possessing a credit card without the cardholder’s consent; three counts of buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills; and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title. Bail: $44,915

--

Brian V. Seibold, 40, of Spring Creek was arrested July 5, 2022, at 3806 Nashville St. for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000

--

Andrew C. Black, 39, of Elko was arrested July 6, 2022, at Indian View Heights and Ruby View Drive for convicted person failure to register with law enforcement within 48 hours, destroying or concealing evidence, 17 counts of using a credit or debit card without owner’s consent, conspiracy to use credit or debit card or ID without consent, possession of stolen property, and theft. Bail: $103,780

--

Monica D. Blauer, 26, of Elko was arrested July 6, 2022, at 3600 W. Idaho St. on four counts of using credit or debit card without owner’s consent, and conspiracy to use credit or debit card or ID without consent. Bail: $22,500

--

Andrew J. Hockenberry, 27, of Carlin was arrested July 6, 2022, at Elko County Jail for sexual assault against a child younger than 14. Bail: $500,000

--

Jason B. McAlpine, 27, of Elko was arrested July 6, 2022, for violation of probation.

--

Douglas W. Winberg, 37, of Elko was arrested July 6, 2022, at Tooele County Jail for home invasion. Bail: $50,000

--

William J. Neal III, 39, of Elko was arrested July 8, 2022, at Fifth Street and Wilson Avenue for felony possession of a controlled substance, destroying or concealing evidence, and violation of probation.