Fentanyl bust at rest area near Ely

ELKO – A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper who stopped to check on the welfare of a motorist at a rest area near Ely ended up arresting the driver on felony drug charges.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Aug. 11, a trooper on routine patrol on U.S. Highway 93 entered the Schellbourne Rest Area parking lot and observed a black-colored Honda Civic passenger car with the hood up.

“As the Trooper conducted a welfare check on the adult male driver, he identified possible criminal activity and observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle,” stated NHP.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, the trooper discovered approximately 500 pills, suspected to be fentanyl.

The driver, 56-year-old Luis Gonzalo Acosta of Blythe, California, was arrested and booked at the White Pine County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance for sales, transporting a substance that cannot be introduced into interstate commerce, and transporting a controlled substance.

