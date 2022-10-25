Fentanyl cited in Elko drug overdose death surge

ELKO – Fentanyl is the leading culprit for an uptick in drug overdoses, and the Elko County Jail is seeing more violence, more vandalism, more mental health holds and more psychotic behavior that officials say is mainly because of fentanyl.

“I was blown away by what I heard today,” Elko County Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam said after listening to presentations to the county health board and the Elko County Board of Commissioners. He said he thought the community needs to know what is happening.

Undersheriff Justin Ames reported that mental health continues to be a major problem at the jail, with “north of 200 mental health holds” so far this year, up from 87 last year.

He said drugs are to blame for most of the 2022 holds.

Ames said the crisis has worsened because users of the drug fentanyl can take three to four months to “get back to normal behavior,” unlike those on other illegal drugs that can return to normal in 24 to 72 hours. “The introduction of fentanyl into the drug world is killing us right now.”

He said fentanyl is a “different beast” that hasn’t been dealt with much in the past but is surging and the psychotic behavior is “most disconcerting.”

County Commission Chairman Delmo Andreozzi said there have been a lot of major drug busts in the news but “a lot are slipping through the cracks” and becoming a “scourge on society.”

Thousands of pounds of fentanyl a month are making it across the border with Mexico, Ames said. “It’s a huge problem, and we are paying the price as taxpayers.”

He said pill presses are another problem, because fentanyl can be pressed into many forms.

Putnam said “rainbow fentanyl looks like Skittles.”

Prescription fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is used by doctors to treat patients in severe pain, but illegally manufactured fentanyl in the drug market is extremely potent and is often added to other illegal drugs.

There is an immediate treatment for opioid overdoses called Narcan (nalozone), which can block the effects of an opioid and restore normal breathing when a person’s breathing has slowed or stopped. Lt. Doug Fisher said this week that “Narcan deployment is way up.”

Calls to the sheriff’s office for service have gone up, and Ames said he believes “a lot of that is related back to fentanyl.” There have been 18,433 calls for service so far this year, compared with 17,130 calls in 2021.

Commissioner Cliff Eklund said he toured the jail the morning of Oct. 19. At that time there were 136 prisoners, and many were sleeping on mats on the floor “because so many mental health patients have to be isolated. It’s disheartening. We need to look at mental health issues.”

The jail has room for 212 prisoners, but that is when they can share cells. Ames said the cells are designed to hold two to four people.

Lt. Adrienne Parry told the health board “It’s pretty rough some days,” and not only is there the sleeping situation, but prisoners have destroyed two showers and caused other damage.

Eklund said he was “amazed at the amount of damage done to the facility.”

Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza said in September that there had been five injuries to jail staff from attacks by inmates, and Parry told the mental health board on Oct. 19 about one attack that injured two deputies. The deputies had to restrain and cuff the prisoner before they could even call for help.

Deputies in the jail don’t carry guns, but they carry batons and other deterrents, such as pepper spray, Parry said.

Fisher presented charts on overdoses and suicides that showed Elko County overdose deaths total 13 so far this year, including nine from fentanyl, two from fentanyl and methamphetamine combined, and one from cocaine and fentanyl mixed.

The overdoses in the first nine months of this year are up from four overdose deaths in 2021 and three in 2020. Fisher said there also are deaths in the county where drugs are a contributing factor but they cannot be reported as overdoses.

The chart Fisher presented on suicides shows 10 so far this year in the county, 26 for 2021 and 14 in 2020. Most were committed with firearms, but one was a self-inflicted car bomb.

There have been no suicides at the jail this year but there have been 10 attempts, Narvaiza reported to commissioners last month.

The jail staff is concerned about suicidal inmates and those with other mental health issues, as well as those who are psychotic.

Parry said there currently are seven jail inmates waiting to go the Lakes Crossing facility at Reno, but sometimes they can wait up to a year for space there because “Las Vegas takes most of the beds” in the mental facilities in both southern and northern Nevada.

The sheriff said mental health facilities are needed at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.

The hospital’s administrator, Steve Simpson, said plans for a 16-bed behavioral health unit on the third floor of the hospital are “still pending approval” but he hopes the unit “which is sorely needed in the community” can be ready by the fourth quarter of 2023.

He also told the board that roughly 50% of transfers from the hospital are associated with mental health issues.

Taylor Allison of the Nevada Association of Counties said there is a group working to find professionals to handle mental health care across the state, and “looking at how to create innovative solutions.”

To sum up the reports to the county health board and commissioners, Andreozzi said “a small part of the population consumes huge amounts of resources. I think drugs make good people do bad things.”