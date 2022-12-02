Fentanyl, heroin, meth seized during arrest at Elko hotel-casino

ELKO – A woman reported to be fleeing law enforcement in Sparks with her boyfriend from Elko was located early Friday at an Elko hotel/casino, and they reportedly had fentanyl, meth and heroin in their possession.

Naomi Perry, 25, was wanted on warrants for drug possession, child abuse and failure to appear in court, according to an Elko Police Department officer’s report. She was believed to be traveling with Carlos A. Nunez, 29.

An Elko Police Department officer determined where they were staying. Officers set up a perimeter around the building while management called Nunez to the front desk. The two were seen leaving the room and ducking into a vending room, where they were arrested.

Police said Perry was carrying three-quarters of a gram of heroin and less than half a gram of meth. Nunez had 357 blue fentanyl pills in his possession, as well as a stolen 9mm handgun.

Nunez was booked into Elko County Jail on charges of possession of stolen property, possessing a gun by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, felony possession of a controlled substance, and violation of probation.

Perry was arrested on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and on a criminal justice detainer. Her bail was listed at $13,000.

According to Elko Daily files, Nunez was also arrested in March 2016 on armed robbery charges after entering Smith’s grocery store and allegedly giving a note to a clerk instructing him to hand over money or he would be stabbed, according to the Elko Police Department. He got away with $300 but was found at a nearby casino and arrested.

Nunez was arrested again in 2017 and 2018 for violating conditions of a suspended sentence. According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, he was sentenced in March 2018 to four years in prison.

Nunez was also arrested in December 2015 on a burglary charge related to the theft of computer equipment from a Winchester Drive apartment.