Fentanyl trafficking suspect identified

ELKO – A Washington man was arrested on drug charges after 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl was confiscated by Nevada State Police in a traffic stop.

Jorge Rivas Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was booked into White Pine County Jail on Monday.

A trooper stopped a northbound vehicle for an equipment violation about 20 miles north of Ely shortly before 9 a.m. “Upon contact with the driver, the Trooper observed signs of possible criminal activity and requested consent to search the vehicle,” stated NSP, and the driver granted consent.

A game warden with the Nevada Department of Wildlife arrived on scene to assist the trooper, and the search yielded approximately 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl.

The estimated street value was $3.6 million, NSP reported.