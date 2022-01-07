Fewer inmates spending time in Elko County Jail

ELKO – The Elko County Jail is barely half full, but it isn’t because fewer crimes are being committed.

Two main factors are driving low occupancy rates: the coronavirus pandemics and bail reforms following a Nevada Supreme Court decision.

The jail is averaging about 150 bookings a month, but many of them are “book and release,” according to Undersheriff Justin Ames and new Detention Lt. Adrienne Parry.

“Our jail population over the last year has averaged probably 110,” Ames said.

Parry said the jail can hold up to 212 inmates. An addition built in 2015 expanded the capacity from 120 beds. Prior to that, the jail population was often significantly over capacity.

When COVID-19 began spreading in rural Nevada the jail was one of the institutions to see a major impact on operations. In mid-October 2020, eight cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at the jail, with two staff members and six inmates infected. Within a week the number of cases had increased to 30.

The previous detention lieutenant implemented a medical policy and began screening everyone who came into the jail. New inmates are quarantined for five days and given temperature checks twice a day.

“Then they have to have a negative test to go out to the general population,” said Parry, who has worked for the sheriff’s office in multiple positions over the past 20 years.

Other steps were taken to improve health and safety, including a reduction in incarcerations. That policy continues as the pandemic lingers on.

“We’ll take book-and-releases but we’re not taking a lot of commitments,” Parry said. “We’ve asked the courts to work with us and try and give them community service more than come to jail.”

The other major factor in lower inmate numbers was a court case and subsequent legislation that drastically altered procedures for setting bail.

An April 2019 Nevada Supreme Court decision required lower courts to hold prompt, individualized bail hearings that take a defendant’s financial resources into consideration, as well as the risk of release.

The legal battle started after a man who was arrested for stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise in Las Vegas said he was unable to pay his $40,000 bail.

Nevada began implementing the new policies last year following legislative changes.

“Basically it ranks anybody who gets arrested on this warning system, and it determines the crime they have committed, the flight risk and the risk to the public,” Ames said.

Another change that went into effect on Oct. 1, 2021, prevents law enforcement agencies from arresting people on many misdemeanor charges. Instead, they are required to hand out citations.

That change hasn’t had a big impact in Elko County so far. Only a handful of citations were issued by city police in the first two months, according to Lt. Mike Palhegyi. He said there are many exceptions to the rule that can still result in arrests.

Revolving doors

Law enforcement officials have been frustrated by the changes.

“We keep bringing people in and then they get low on the scoring system … and right back out they go,” Ames said.

With the new system there is little to deter people who commit property crimes from reoffending. The sheriff’s office believes there have “absolutely” been an increase in such crimes as a result.

“They know we can’t hold ‘em,” Parry said. Most offenders are out within 48 hours or less.

The sheriff’s office received calls for service on 523 property crimes in 2020, and was on track to surpass that number in 2021. Many of the thefts can be traced to drug addicts looking for ways to fund their habit.

Bail reforms have been in effect for more than a year now, but law enforcement agencies are still gauging the impact. As 2021 came to a close, Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten said “It seems like we’ve had a pretty bad year for burglaries and thefts.” Statistics won’t be available for a few more weeks.

“We catch a burglar or car burglar … and they’re out of jail almost as quick as we are,” Trouten said.

Another legislative change that went into effect in 2020 reduces the chance of probationers being sent back to prison. Only certain offenses will result in their parole being revoked.

Other reforms by the Nevada Legislature have watered down criminal prosecutions, Trouten said.

“They’ve reclassified a bunch of crimes, changed the parameters of what would send you to prison on a first offense versus a second or third offense now,” he said.

Besides affecting jails, Elko District Judge Al Kacin said he believes the lower penalties make offenders less likely to apply for helpful programs such as Adult Drug Court.

While judges are often blamed issuing light sentences, Trouten said the Legislature has given them limited leeway based on each category of felony, with diversion to alternative sentences becoming more common.

“The judges have a little bit of latitude on the bail hearings but when it comes to sentencings their hands are pretty much tied,” he said.

And more changes keep coming.

“There’s been a pretty steady push over the years to drop prison populations,” Trouten said.

Jail populations nationwide began declining in 2009, according to The Sentencing Project. The number of inmates in jails and prisons declined 14% in 2020, reported the Vera Institute of Justice.

It’s a trend Trouten doesn’t see changing anytime soon.

“If there’s changes it’s going to have to be a push from the voters themselves,” he said.

Jail expansion

The current jail was built in 1987, at a time when the county was only housing an average of 30 to 40 inmates. Its construction was spurred by a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The jail served the county well for a quarter century before the crime rate began to catch up with capacity. Inmate populations were swelling before the 2015 expansion was completed.

At times when all bunks were full, some inmates were left sleeping on bedding placed on cell floors. Those who committed nonviolent misdemeanor crimes were immediately released due to the lack of space. At one point, some inmates had to be transported to Lander County and Eureka County jails for a time, costing the county about $45 each per day.

Then the jail was cited by the state Department of Health and Human Services because there weren’t enough bathrooms for the female population. Jails need an 8-1 ratio of women per toilet, according to the department.

When the jail expansion opened in 2015 it didn’t take long for the inmate population to push near the new capacity. By 2017 the number of inmates was averaging in the 160s and sometimes climbed to around 190.

This year, Elko’s jail is expected to continue having plenty of open beds. Factors like Covid and the continued shift in criminal justice reforms mean taxpayers will not need to fund another expansion anytime soon.

