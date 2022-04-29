Final defendant sentenced in Dotty's casino robbery

ELKO – The fourth of four defendants in a casino robbery case was sentenced to prison this week.

Tony A. Pressler, 41, was found guilty by a jury of principle to robbery, burglary and grand larceny; and conspiracy to commit robbery on April 12.

District Judge Al Kacin sentenced him on Friday to a total of 12 to 26 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay $15,000 restitution to Dotty’s Casino.

“Mr. Pressler was the last of four people to be sentenced for their involvement in the Dotty’s robbery on March 2, 2018,” said Deputy District Attorney Justin Barainca. “His conviction and sentencing allow the victims affected by the robbery to close that chapter in their lives as well as protect the community. The conviction also greatly reflects the hard work and dedication by the members of the Elko Police Department, whose thorough investigation gave my colleagues and I a good case to present to the jury.”

According to court documents, James Squires of Elko and Kenneth Cook of Napa, California, entered the small casino on Mountain City Highway that morning wearing masks. They sprayed employees with what was believed to be bear spray and made off with $3,500 in cash.

Kerri A. Dooley, 40, was accused of providing money to Pressler to gamble with at the casino while he allegedly watched for the bill containers to be exchanged on the casino floor. She also purchased a vehicle that morning to use in the robbery, and it was set on fire in a neighborhood a few blocks away from the casino, according to a police report.

Squires was quickly apprehended. He, Cook and Dooley pleaded guilty to their charges.

Pressler was also found guilty by jury in September 2019 of eluding a police officer, after originally being charged with attempted murder. He was accused of trying to hit an Elko Police Department officer with a vehicle following a pursuit near the hospital.

