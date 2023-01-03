Former accountant charged with embezzlement

ELKO – A former construction company accountant was arrested New Year’s Day on charges of bilking the firm out of more than $80,000.

According to court records, the company’s owner found suspicious charges on a corporate credit card in April 2022. Felicia Candace A. Demore, 31, of Spring Creek was suspected of using the card to purchase more than $3,600 worth of personal items. Demore, who had been with the company for 10 years, was fired and signed a reimbursement commitment at the time.

When the company tried to collect the final $250 she owed, however, Demore claimed she owed them nothing more. The company then looked further into finances related to a Home Depot and an Amazon card, as well as two company gas cards. They discovered more than $75,000 in additional purchases as well as more than $4,000 in company gas card purchases including use after her termination.

Police were contacted on Oct. 19 and they collected evidence related to the purchases, some of which dated back to the fall of 2019. Evidence included pictures of purchased items that Demore had posted on social media.

Demore was charged with felony embezzlement on Dec. 28, plus grand larceny and three counts of fraudulent use of credit or debit card.

She was booked at Elko County Jail on Monday with bail listed at $55,000.