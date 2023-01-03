 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Former accountant charged with embezzlement

  • 0

ELKO – A former construction company accountant was arrested New Year’s Day on charges of bilking the firm out of more than $80,000.

According to court records, the company’s owner found suspicious charges on a corporate credit card in April 2022. Felicia Candace A. Demore, 31, of Spring Creek was suspected of using the card to purchase more than $3,600 worth of personal items. Demore, who had been with the company for 10 years, was fired and signed a reimbursement commitment at the time.

When the company tried to collect the final $250 she owed, however, Demore claimed she owed them nothing more. The company then looked further into finances related to a Home Depot and an Amazon card, as well as two company gas cards. They discovered more than $75,000 in additional purchases as well as more than $4,000 in company gas card purchases including use after her termination.

People are also reading…

Police were contacted on Oct. 19 and they collected evidence related to the purchases, some of which dated back to the fall of 2019. Evidence included pictures of purchased items that Demore had posted on social media.

Demore was charged with felony embezzlement on Dec. 28, plus grand larceny and three counts of fraudulent use of credit or debit card.

She was booked at Elko County Jail on Monday with bail listed at $55,000.

Despite perceptions of rising crime, theft has become far less common in recent years than it used to be. However, there are still hotspots where break-ins and burglaries are far more common than the typical American neighborhood.
Felicia Candace A. Demore

Demore
0 Comments
0
0
1
0
12

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko District Court sentencings

Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillDec. 21Cody Gregory Carroll, 30, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled …

Elko County's top crime stories of 2022

Elko County's top crime stories of 2022

Fentanyl abuse spread havoc across Elko County, two young men were convicted of murdering teenage girls, and the Elko area saw an average of one shooting incident per month in 2022.

County to pay ex-deputy $175,000

County to pay ex-deputy $175,000

Former Elko County Sheriff’s Department deputy John Gaylor won a $175,000 settlement in his wrongful termination lawsuit against Elko County stemming from a vehicle crash.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuela president says he's willing to normalize ties with U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News