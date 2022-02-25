Former bank teller accused of forging checks

ELKO – A former bank teller was arrested Thursday for allegedly bilking a customer she befriended out of more than $20,000.

Alexus M. Espitia, 25, is accused of forging more than a dozen checks on the handicapped woman’s account and cashing them at another bank, as well as using her debit or ATM card to withdraw funds.

Espitia is also accused of opening an Amazon account in the woman’s name and ordering items for her personal use. According to court records, Espitia used the account to purchase “sex toys, shoes, Halloween costumes, dog toys, and various other items” along with a Hulu account and souvenir items from a trip to Florida.

The police report also said she continued to use the victim’s card after her death to pay her own utility bills.

The alleged thefts were reported to police in May 2020. Further investigation revealed that Espitia had begun visiting the woman’s home after assisting her with a wire transfer. That was followed by frequent visits to help with chores and personal care, as well as transporting her to Elko from a hospital in Utah on two occasions.

In an interview with police, Espitia claimed the money was received for services rendered.

A criminal complaint was filed on Feb. 11, 2022, charging Espitia with exploiting an older or vulnerable person, obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes, using a credit or debit card or ID without the owner’s consent, and forgery.

The Elko County Jail listed her bail at $80,000.

