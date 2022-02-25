Former bank teller accused of forging checks

ELKO – A former bank teller was arrested Thursday for allegedly bilking a customer she befriended out of more than $20,000.
Alexus M. Espitia, 25, is accused of forging more than a dozen checks on the handicapped woman’s account and cashing them at another bank, as well as using her debit or ATM card to withdraw funds.
Espitia is also accused of opening an Amazon account in the woman’s name and ordering items for her personal use. According to court records, Espitia used the account to purchase “sex toys, shoes, Halloween costumes, dog toys, and various other items” along with a Hulu account and souvenir items from a trip to Florida.
The police report also said she continued to use the victim’s card after her death to pay her own utility bills.
The alleged thefts were reported to police in May 2020. Further investigation revealed that Espitia had begun visiting the woman’s home after assisting her with a wire transfer. That was followed by frequent visits to help with chores and personal care, as well as transporting her to Elko from a hospital in Utah on two occasions.
In an interview with police, Espitia claimed the money was received for services rendered.
A criminal complaint was filed on Feb. 11, 2022, charging Espitia with exploiting an older or vulnerable person, obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes, using a credit or debit card or ID without the owner’s consent, and forgery.
The Elko County Jail listed her bail at $80,000.
Elko County Jail: Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Alma Navarro
Alma Navarro, 48, of Ontario, California was arrested Feb. 15, 2022, in Carlin for gross misdemeanor possession of a dangerous weapon and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $2,695
Anthony S. Alexander
Anthony S. Alexander, 24, was arrested Feb. 11, 2022, on Interstate 80 in Elko for gross misdemeanor possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, and driving under the influence. Bail: $3,755
April D. Gepford
April D. Gepford, 35, of Elko was arrested Feb. 14, 2022, at Mountain City Highway and Idaho Street for gross misdemeanor battery on a protected person. Bail: $2,500
Benjamin G. Stanfill
Benjamin G. Stanfill, 40, of Carlin was arrested Feb. 11, 2022, at 536 Morse Lane for felony possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000
Bonita L. See
Bonita L. See, 52, of Carlin was arrested Feb. 16, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for gross misdemeanor battery on a protected person. Bail: $5,000
Carl W. Brannon
Carl W. Brannon, 42, of Elko was arrested Feb. 16, 2022, on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $5,195
Chelsea M. Jones
Chelsea M. Jones, 37, of Elko was arrested Feb. 16, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. for obtaining or using the personal ID of another to avoid or delay prosecution. Bail: $10,000
Dakota L. Brock
Dakota L. Brock, 28, of Elko was arrested Feb. 12, 2022, at 1181 Idaho St. for violation of probation, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.
Dawn M. Felton
Dawn M. Felton, 55, of Elko was arrested Feb. 17, 2022, at Aspen Way and Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance, and failure to report accident with unattended vehicle or property damage. Bail: $5,640
Jason E. Weston
Jason E. Weston, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested Feb. 14, 2022, on Interstate 80 for obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes, felony possession of a controlled substance, possessing a gun by a prohibited person, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a hypodermic device, drug paraphernalia, license plates improperly displayed, and safety belt violation. Bail: $39,470
John T. Cluff
John T. Cluff, 34, of Elko was arrested Feb. 12, 2022, at Third and Commercial streets for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000
Jonathan Munro
Jonathan Munro, 39, of Pleasant Grove, Utah, was arrested Feb. 15, 2022, at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony domestic violence assault with use of a deadly weapon, and resisting a public officer.
Mark V. Harris
Mark V. Harris, 47, was arrested Feb. 16, 2022, on Interstate 80 for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000
Michael J. Hildenstab
Michael J. Hildenstab, 45, of Spring Creek was arrested Feb. 16, 2022, on Interstate 80 for trafficking a Schedule 1 controlled substance between 100-400 grams, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $270,000
Ryan G. Kelly
Ryan G. Kelly, 37, of Owyhee was arrested Feb. 16, 2022, at Fourth and Walnut streets on a warrant for coercion with force or threat of force, use or possession of stun gun by a felon or fugitive, possessing a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and on a bench warrant. Bail: $45,000
Sarah F. Wooldridge
Sarah F. Wooldridge, 21, of Elko was arrested Feb. 13, 2022, at 175 S. Third St. for gross misdemeanor battery on a protected person, two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer, and trespassing. Bail: $4,975
Sarah Gomez
Sarah Gomez, 37, of Elko was arrested Feb. 11, 2022, for gross misdemeanor conspiracy to witness fighting between animals, owning or keeping a vicious or dangerous animal, and no rabies vaccination, license or tag for dog or cat. Bail: $810.
Sarina A. Shadduck
Sarina A. Shadduck, 31, of Elko was arrested Feb. 11, 2022, at VFW Drive and Idaho Street for felony child abuse or neglect and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $110,000
Scott A. Crumb
Scott A. Crumb, 52, of Elko was arrested Feb. 14, 2022, at 485 S. Fifth St. for robbery and burglary of a motor vehicle. Bail: $100,000
Shaun J. Christian
Shaun J. Christian, 50, of Carlin was arrested Feb. 15, 2022, at 102 Cortez Circle for fugitive felon from another state.
Skye M. Armendariz
Sky M. Armendariz, 32, of Elko was arrested Feb. 11, 2022, at 2749 Starley Circle for gross misdemeanor false imprisonment, coercion, and hindering an emergency transmission. Bail: $8,115. The Elko District Attorney's Office later stated it would not be filing charges in the case.
Stephen A. Irizarry
Stephen A. Irizarry, 54, of Carlin was arrested Feb. 11, 2022, for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
Summer C. Smith
Summer C. Smith, 36, of Elko was arrested Feb. 16, 2022, on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Talon S. Jones
Talon S. Jones, 29, of Fernley was arrested Feb. 18, 2022, at 3021 Idaho St. for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000
Thorne E. Rawlinson
Thorne E. Rawlinson, 37, of Elko was arrested Feb. 16, 2022, at 550 W. Idaho St. for domestic battery and violation of probation, and on Feb. 17 for two felony counts of cheating at gambling, burglary of a business, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $31,140
Tyler D. Stevens
Tyler D. Stevens, 27, of Elko was arrested Feb. 17, 2022, at 1111 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.