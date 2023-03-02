ELKO – A former bank teller has been sentenced to nine months in jail and to pay more than $25,000 in restitution after pleading no contest to exploitation of an older person.

Alexus M. Espitia, 26, was accused of forging more than a dozen checks on the account of a handicapped woman she befriended and cashing them at another bank, as well as using her debit or ATM card to withdraw funds.

According to a police report, Espitia opened an Amazon account in the woman’s name and ordered items for her personal use, including “sex toys, shoes, Halloween costumes, dog toys, and various other items” along with a Hulu account and souvenir items from a trip to Florida.

The report said she continued to use the victim’s bank card after her death to pay her own utility bills.

The charges were reported to police in May 2020 after being discovered by the victim’s estate administrator. Police were told that Espitia had begun visiting the woman’s home after assisting her with a wire transfer. That was followed by frequent visits to help with chores and personal care, as well as transporting her to Elko from a hospital in Utah on two occasions.

In an interview with police, Espitia claimed the money was received for services rendered.

She was sentenced March 1 by District Judge Mason Simons to pay $4,644 to the victim’s estate and $24,739 to the bank, with credit for a total of $5,000 already repaid.

Espitia was also sentenced to 4-10 years in prison, suspended on the condition that she serve 270 days in jail over the next three years while she is on probation.

She was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community service with a governmental or nonprofit entity, complete 26 sessions of domestic battery treatment counseling, to consume no alcoholic beverages or marijuana, and no gambling.

According to court records, Espitia was also sentenced to 30 days in jail in December 2020 after pleading guilty to battery.