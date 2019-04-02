ELKO – A former Carlin school teacher received five years probation for possession of methamphetamine for sale Monday in district court.
Charlotte E. Rhoden, 37, had pleaded guilty in Elko District Court to one count of possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance for the purpose of sale, a category D felony.
She was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison with credit for five days served, and was placed on probation for five years by Judge Nancy Porter.
As conditions of her probation, Rhoden was ordered to abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use; and obtain a substance abuse evaluation within 60 days at her own expense.
She was also ordered to refrain from teaching, except for online classes.
Rhoden was arrested shortly after midnight Sept. 7 in a construction zone outside of Carlin after Carlin police officers found 13.5 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her vehicle. She resigned from the Elko County School District later that month.
Her sentencing on April 1 comes about two months after she was arrested on a warrant for failure to complete DUI school stemming from a drunk driving conviction in 2017. Upon being booked into the Elko County Jail, authorities said 5.8 grams of meth was found hidden on her person.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.