Former Elko resident gets suspended sentence

ELKO – A man originally charged with possession of child pornography has been given a suspended sentence after pleading no contest to attempted abuse, neglect or endangerment of a child.

Matthew R. Mierins, 23, was arrested in November 2020 after images and videos of children were found on his cellphone in October 2018. They had apparently been downloaded from the internet, according to an affidavit of probable cause prepared by an investigator from the Nevada Attorney General’s office.

A review of the evidence was not completed until February of 2020.

Mierins was listed as a resident of Bangor, Maine when he was sentenced by District Judge Kriston Hill on Nov. 12 to a suspended 12- to 60-month prison term. He was placed on probation for three years and was ordered to complete 250 hours of community service.

