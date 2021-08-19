Former Elkoan accused of lewdness with children

ELKO – A former Elko resident accused of fondling two girls under the age of 10 about six years ago has been booked into Elko County Jail.

Malik R. Serrano, 25, of San Antonio, Texas, faces two counts of lewdness with a child under 14, and related charges.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case involving children of Serrano’s girlfriend in a residence outside the Elko city limits in 2015.

Serrano, who would have been around 18 or 19 years old at the time, reportedly admitted to the offenses in an interview with a San Antonio detective.

His bail was listed at $275,000.

