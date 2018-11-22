ELKO – A former Spring Creek man accused of inappropriate contact with two children was ordered to serve two months in jail on reduced charges in exchange for a guilty plea in district court.
Kalvin Pedersen, 20, of Centennial, Colorado, pleaded guilty Tuesday in two separate matters to open or gross lewdness, and was given a suspended maximum sentence of one year in jail on both counts. He was placed on three years probation by District Judge Nancy Porter.
As a condition of his probation, Pedersen was ordered to serve 30 days in the Elko County Jail on both gross misdemeanor counts consecutively. He was also ordered to follow other conditions for his probation, including having no contact with the victims or victims' families, and receiving specialized education and treatment for autism.
He must also have constant supervision with children under the age of 18 and register as a sex offender.
Pedersen was placed into custody and booked into Elko County Jail following the sentencing.
Pedersen was charged in March 2017 with lewdness with a child under 14 years of age, a category A felony, alleging that he touched a 7-year-old girl “in a wrong way” in an empty classroom at an LDS church. A few weeks later, another criminal complaint was filed in Elko Justice Court alleging he had inappropriate contact with a 12-year-old female on five occasions in a private residence.
Originally, Pedersen pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea on April 5 to guilty in a plea agreement that reduced the felony charges to gross misdemeanors.
The penalty for the felony conviction was 10 years to life in prison and a $10,000 fine.
