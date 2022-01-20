Former sheriff arrested after disobeying judge

ELKO – A former Nevada sheriff who faces conspiracy charges related to an alleged kidnapping was arrested Wednesday night near Carlin.

Stewart E. Handte, 61, of Reno was ordered last week by a district judge to wear an ankle monitor while he awaits trial on the charges, KRNV-TV reported Friday.

Handte, the former Mineral County sheriff, is accused of helping his friend Roger Hillygus get his 80-year-old mother out of a Reno nursing home in August 2019, the station reported.

Several days later Handte “was forcefully arrested by over a half-dozen officers, in tactical gear,” reported the Mineral County Independent-News.

Hillygus was arrested the following day in a SWAT standoff in Los Angeles, and his mother has since died.

Handte was originally charged with kidnapping but that charge was dropped in November 2019. His 30-year career in law enforcement included serving on the Nevada Highway Patrol and as a tribal police chief.

Both Handte and Hillygus are scheduled for trial in May.

KRNV reported that Handte was ordered by District Judge Barry Breslow to obtain and wear an ankle monitor by Jan. 18, the day before he was arrested in Elko County.

The pre-trial release was ordered despite a request from the Washoe County District Attorney's Office that Handte receive a mental health evaluation because he “has made troubling threats on social media and intimated former and current prosecutors and law enforcement officers,” KRNV reported.

Handte was booked into Elko County Jail on $100,000 bail.

