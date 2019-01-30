ELKO – A former Carlin schoolteacher awaiting sentencing on drug charges was arrested early Wednesday morning on additional charges of meth trafficking.
Charlotte E. Rhoden, 37, was spotted at a gas station by Carlin police who knew she was wanted on a warrant for failure to complete DUI school following a drunken driving conviction from 2017, according to Carlin Police Chief Dennis Fobes.
She was arrested at about 3:50 a.m. and taken to Elko County Jail, where it was discovered that she had 5.8 grams of meth hidden on her person, Fobes said.
Rhoden, whose address was listed Wednesday as Spring Creek, pleaded guilty Jan. 7 to possession of methamphetamine. A drug trafficking charge was dropped in the plea agreement approved by District Judge Nancy Porter.
Rhoden was originally arrested Sept. 7 after midnight in a construction zone outside of Carlin on multiple charges including using or possessing drug paraphernalia, furnishing a controlled substance to a prisoner, and speeding.
Fobes told the Elko Daily Free Press that officers found 13.5 grams of methamphetamine and sales and drug paraphernalia in her car.
Anyone carrying 4 to 14 grams of meth can be convicted of a category B felony, punishable by imprisonment for 1-6 years and a fine of not more than $50,000.
Rhoden was a fourth-grade teacher at Carlin Combined Schools at the time of her first drug arrest. She resigned from her position in September.
